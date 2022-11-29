Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  Mundo  /  Angustioso video: policías rescataron contrarreloj a un hombre que cayó a las vías del metro

Angustioso video: policías rescataron contrarreloj a un hombre que cayó a las vías del metro

El tren se aproximaba y tenían muy poco tiempo para sacarlo de la situación de riesgo. Así lo lograron.

rescate en las vías del metro
Poco después de sacar al hombre de las vías del metro, pasó el tren.
Captura de video @NYPDPC en Twitter
Por: Marisol Valdés
|

Victor Brunnel y Bokth Taufique son dos policías migrantes en Nueva York, Estados Unidos , que han sido reconocidos por su heroísmo tras rescatar a un hombre que había caído accidentalmente a las vías del metro.

El hecho quedó registrado en un angustioso video captado por las cámaras corporales de los uniformados. Este muestra la rápida y valerosa reacción de los policías, teniendo en cuenta que el tren se aproximaba y no había mucho tiempo.

Con ayuda de otro ciudadano, lograron poner al hombre a salvo y segundos después pasó el tren.

Por su actuación en el incidente, que ocurrió el Día de Acción de Gracias, el alcalde de Nueva York, Eric Adams, les hizo un reconocimiento.

“Los dos oficiales cruzaron la calle corriendo y sin dudarlo se lanzaron al rescate. Segundos antes de que pasara el tren, con la ayuda de un buen samaritano rescataron al hombre caído”, señaló Adams.

