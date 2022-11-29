Angustioso video: policías rescataron contrarreloj a un hombre que cayó a las vías del metro

Victor Brunnel y Bokth Taufique son dos policías migrantes en Nueva York,
El hecho quedó registrado en un angustioso video captado por las cámaras corporales de los uniformados. Este muestra la rápida y valerosa reacción de los policías, teniendo en cuenta que el tren se aproximaba y no había mucho tiempo.
Con ayuda de otro ciudadano, lograron poner al hombre a salvo y segundos después pasó el tren.
The heroics of NY’s Finest always amazes me. For the @NYPD25Pct officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train after he accidentally fell on the subway tracks yesterday in Manhattan — the courage is second nature. Join me in saluting these great cops! pic.twitter.com/hOo9aVp9tK— Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) November 25, 2022
Por su actuación en el incidente, que ocurrió el Día de Acción de Gracias, el alcalde de Nueva York, Eric Adams, les hizo un reconocimiento.
“Los dos oficiales cruzaron la calle corriendo y sin dudarlo se lanzaron al rescate. Segundos antes de que pasara el tren, con la ayuda de un buen samaritano rescataron al hombre caído”, señaló Adams.
Officers Victor and Bokth represent what it means to be NY’s Finest. Working on Thanksgiving, these hero cops put the safety of a fellow New Yorker ahead of their own as they saved a man’s life who accidentally fell on the subway tracks. Today’s honors are a well-earned! pic.twitter.com/S2vtDxTvVw— Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) November 28, 2022