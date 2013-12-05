Así despide Sudáfrica a Mandela, el padre de la nación del arcoíris

Keaton Anderson, 10, poses for a photograph for his father Dijon Anderson, of Bowie, Md., as they visit the statue of Nelson Mandela at the South African Embassy in Washington, which is currently under renovation, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013. Mandela, former President of South Africa and anti-apartheid icon, died earlier Thursday at 95. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak/AP
Candles burn for former South African president Nelson Mandela on hearing of his death outside his Johannesburg home Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013. South African President, Jacob Zuma, announced the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela, aged 95, to the media Thursday evening Dec. 5, 2013, in South Africa.(AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
Denis Farrell/AP
People light a candle for former president Nelson Mandela on hearing of his death outside his home in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
Denis Farrell/AP
People sit behind burning candles for former president Nelson Mandela on hearing of his passing outside his Johannesburg home Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013. South African President, Jacob Zuma, announced the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela, aged 95, to the media Thursday evening Dec. 5, 2013, in South Africa. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
Denis Farrell/AP
Members of the media install equipment as they keep watch outside the home of former president Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013. A movie depicting the life of Nelson Mandela entitled "Long Walk to Freedom", has become South Africa's highest grossing picture after its opening last week, its producers Videovision Entertainment said Thursday. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
Denis Farrell/AP
A passerby walks in front of a painting by Brazilian muralist Eduardo Kobra that features the face of Nelson Mandela, on a wall on Highland Avenue in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013. Mandela, the former prisoner of Apartheid who rose to the presidency of South Africa, died Thursday. He was 95. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Reed Saxon/AP
People examine a painting by Brazilian muralist Eduardo Kobra that features the face of Nelson Mandela on a wall on Highland Avenue in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013. Mandela, the former prisoner of Apartheid who rose to the presidency of South Africa, died Thursday. He was 95. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Reed Saxon/AP
Tan pronto se supo la noticia, la gente salió a las calles, en medio de la noche, para recordar y honrar a Madiba.