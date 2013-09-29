Así duermen las parejas que esperan bebé

2 of 14

RUSSIA/Saint-Petersburg/Young Russian couples, inhabitants of Saint-Petersburg and Moscow, are sleeping in their own bedrooms. I photographed them early in the morning, - the time when people don't really care about their appearance, - trying to understand not only what kind of attitude do they have to each other and to this little life that is growing between them, but also making an investigation on the environment of their rooms, when the whole space can tell a story of who these people are and what are they doing. And thus get an idea of how do young families live in big cities of modern Russia, 20 years later after the fall of the Soviet Union. The project consists of 40 images (as 40 weeks in pregnancy). 2009-2011. Saint-Petersburg-Moscow. Russia. © Jana Romanova/Anzenberger

