Así se celebró la Navidad en diferentes partes del mundo

Christians celebrate Christmas during a party held at the Dama Rose hotel in Damascus, Syria on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2013. Pope Francis' Christmas message, delivered on Wednesday in Italian from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, addressed the Syrian conflict: "Too many lives have been shattered in recent times by the conflict in Syria, fueling hatred and vengeance. Let us continue to ask the Lord to spare the beloved Syrian people further suffering, and to enable the parties in conflict to put an end to all violence and guarantee access to humanitarian aid. We have seen how powerful prayer is! And I am happy today too, that the followers of different religious confessions are joining us in our prayer for peace in Syria. Let us never lose the courage of prayer! The courage to say: Lord, grant your peace to Syria and to the whole world."(AP Photo)

Uncredited/AP