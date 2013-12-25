Así se celebró la Navidad en diferentes partes del mundo

Lucy O'Grady, Tanya O'Grady and Lid O'Grady, all from Birmingham in the United Kingdom, splash around at Bondi Beach as they celebrate Christmas Day in Sydney, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Rick Rycroft/AP
Christians celebrate Christmas during a party held at the Dama Rose hotel in Damascus, Syria on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2013. Pope Francis' Christmas message, delivered on Wednesday in Italian from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, addressed the Syrian conflict: "Too many lives have been shattered in recent times by the conflict in Syria, fueling hatred and vengeance. Let us continue to ask the Lord to spare the beloved Syrian people further suffering, and to enable the parties in conflict to put an end to all violence and guarantee access to humanitarian aid. We have seen how powerful prayer is! And I am happy today too, that the followers of different religious confessions are joining us in our prayer for peace in Syria. Let us never lose the courage of prayer! The courage to say: Lord, grant your peace to Syria and to the whole world."(AP Photo)
Uncredited/AP
Young children get a photo clicked with a man dressed as Santa Claus at a Christmas Day party in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2013. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad)
A.M. Ahad/AP
Visitors enjoy artificial snow spraying over a Christmas tree at the Jumeirah Beach Residence, JBR Walk in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili/AP
A girl poses with a snowman inside a plastic ball covered with artificial snow at the Jumeirah Beach Residence, JBR Walk in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Christmas day Wednesday Dec. 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili/AP
An Indian child poses for a photograph with a cut out poster of Santa Claus as other children wait for their turn, during Christmas Day celebrations at a mall in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2013. Christmas is a national holiday in India, marked by millions of all religions and faiths. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives flowers from children as the Duchess of Cambridge, top, looks on after members of the royal family attended a Christmas Day Service at St. Mary's church on the grounds of Sandringham Estate, the Queen's royal estate in Norfolk, England, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Lefteris Pitarakis/AP
Pakistani Christians attend Christmas mass in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2013. Christians are a minority in Pakistan, they constitute about 1.6% of Pakistans population. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Mohammad Sajjad/AP
A U.S. soldier with the NATO- led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) poses for photograph at a religious ceremony on Christmas in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2013. The commander of NATO forces in eastern Afghanistan spent Christmas visiting U.S. troops at bases across the mountainous region to bring them holiday greetings and gifts for a few lucky soldiers.(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Rahmat Gul/AP
Parishioners sing carols with their priest as part of the nativity scene arrangement at St Stanislas Kostka Church in Warsaw, Poland on the first day of Christmas, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2013.It is a long-standing tradition in predominantly Catholic Poland, to visit nativity scenes arranged in churches on Christmas.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Czarek Sokolowski/AP
Algunos en la nieve y otros en la playa pero todos compartieron la alegría de esta fecha.