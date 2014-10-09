Publicidad

Astronauta grabó espectaculares imágenes en el espacio a través de gotas de agua

Por: Noticiascaracol.com
Actualizado: octubre 09, 2014 05:35 PM

El video fue subido a la cuenta de Vine del astronauta.

Les compartimos además otras imágenes de Wiseman desde el espacio que ha publicado en su cuenta de Twitter.

Hace unos días, Wiseman también captó cómo se ve una puesta de sol desde el espacio.

