Astronauta grabó espectaculares imágenes en el espacio a través de gotas de agua

Actualizado: octubre 09, 2014 05:35 PM
El video fue subido a la cuenta de Vine del astronauta.
Les compartimos además otras imágenes de Wiseman desde el espacio que ha publicado en su cuenta de Twitter.
#todaysunrise number 3 of 16 for us on this fine day. Never fails to impress. pic.twitter.com/tCoNMEC9P0— Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) October 9, 2014
#SuperTyphoon #Vongfang – I’ve seen many from here, but none like this. pic.twitter.com/i2ZwzPsJcV— Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) October 9, 2014
The view was reasonably INSANE during the #spacewalk pic.twitter.com/V8PbaPo2Rg— Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) October 7, 2014
Hace unos días, Wiseman también captó cómo se ve una puesta de sol desde el espacio.
