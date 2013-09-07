Candidatas de Miss Mundo vs. grupos islamitas en Indonesia

Muslim women chant slogans during a protest demanding the cancellation of the Miss World pageant that will be held in Bali and Sentul, West Java later this month, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2013. Hundreds of Muslims staged the rally saying that such a competition violates Islamic teachings. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Dita Alangkara/AP
Muslim women chant slogans during a protest demanding the cancellation of the Miss World pageant that will be held in Bali and Sentul, West Java, later this month, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 6, 2013. The writing on the posters read "Reject Miss World." (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Achmad Ibrahim/AP
Nadyalee Torres of Puerto Rico, second left, walks with Miss World 2012 Yu Wenxia during a press conference for Sunday's Miss World competition, at Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Firdia Lisnawati/AP
Muslim men burn an effigy of Hary Tanoesoedibjo, head of MNC media group, the local organizer of Miss World 2013, during a protest demanding the cancellation of the pageant that will be held in Bali and Sentul, West Java later this month, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 6, 2013. Hundreds of Muslims staged the rally saying that such a competition violates Islamic teachings. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Dita Alangkara/AP
Muslim men display a banner during a protest calling for the cancellation of Miss World pageant in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013. Hardliners in the world's most populous Muslim country staged the protest Tuesday, demanding the government to ban the pageant that is scheduled to be held later this month saying that it goes against moral values. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Achmad Ibrahim/AP
Philippine contestant Megan Young walks to attend a press conference for Sunday's Miss World competition at Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Firdia Lisnawati/AP
Cameroon's contestant of Miss World pageant Denise Valerie Ayena, right, speaks during a press conference at Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013. The Miss World contest will start at the island of Bali Sunday. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Firdia Lisnawati/AP
Contestants of Miss World pageant, from left to right, Vania Larissa of Indonesia, Denise Valerie Ayena of Cameroon, Erin Holland of Australia, Gina Hargitay of Jamaica, Karen Ghraoui of Lebanon, Megan Young of Philippines, Nadyalee Torres of Puerto Rico, unidentified, Miss World 2012 Yu Wenxia, Elena Ibarbia Jimenez of Spain and Jacqueline Steenbeek of the Netherland pose together during a press conference at Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013. The Miss World contest will start at the island of Bali Sunday. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Firdia Lisnawati/AP
A Muslim woman chants slogans during a protest with others demanding the cancellation of the Miss World pageant that will be held in Bali and Sentul, West Java, later this month, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 6, 2013. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Achmad Ibrahim/AP
Competitors of Miss World pageant, from right to left, Elena Ibarbia Jimenez of Spain, Gina Hargitay of Jamaica, Nadyalee Torres of Puerto Rico, Megan Young of Philippines, and Karen Ghraoui of Lebanon attend a press conference at Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013. The Miss World contest will open at the island of Bali Sunday. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Firdia Lisnawati/AP
Muslim women chant slogans during a protest demanding the cancellation of the Miss World pageant that will be held in Bali and Sentul, West Java later this month, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2013. Hundreds of Muslims staged the rally saying that such a competition violates Islamic teachings. The writing on the posters read "Miss World= Culture Liberalization Campaign." (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Dita Alangkara/AP
A banner is seen burned during a protest calling for the cancellation of Miss World pageant in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013. Hardliners in the world's most populous Muslim country staged the protest Tuesday, demanding the government to ban the pageant that will be held later this month saying that it goes against moral values. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Achmad Ibrahim/AP
Muslim men shout slogans during a protest demanding the cancellation of the Miss World pageant that will be held in Bali and Sentul, West Java later this month, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 6, 2013. Hundreds of Muslims staged the rally saying that such a competition violates Islamic teachings. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Dita Alangkara/AP
Reinas del certamen de belleza fueron trasladadas de la capital Yakarta a la isla Bali luego de que musulmanes lo calificaran de inmoral.