Por tomarse una foto en el Gran Cañón cayó por un empinado barranco, pero sobrevivió

On Aug 8, 2023, the park's Search & Rescue Team responded to a call.

A 13 year-old boy had fallen approximately 70-100 feet below Bright Angel Point on the North Rim. They set up a rope rescue and were able to safely raise him to the rim > https://t.co/e2vnRBwYcv 📷L. Cisneros pic.twitter.com/0b5fDXH76C