Cementerios mexicanos se visten de fiesta en el Día de los Muertos

Cementerios mexicanos se visten de fiesta en el Día de los Muertos

The Week That Was in Latin America Photo Gallery
1 of 19

In this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013 photo, artists decorate a traditional Mexican "Catrina" as part of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City's main plaza, the Zocalo. Mexico City is marking the 100th anniversary of the death of the artist who first drew the elegant skeleton lady known as the"Catrina." The figure was first done as a satirical engraving by artist Jose Guadalupe Posada somewhere between 1910 and his death on Jan. 20, 1913. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Marco Ugarte/AP

Mexico Day of the Dead
2 of 19

People decorate the grave of a relative with flowers and candles during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Xoxocotlan, Oaxaca, Mexico, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013. The holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves and hold vigil through the night, on Nov. 1, coinciding with All Saints Day and All Souls' Day on Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Eduardo Verdugo/AP

Mexico Day of the Dead
3 of 19

An artist paints a traditional Mexican "Catrina" as part of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City's Zocalo, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013. Mexicans celebrate Day of the Dead to honor deceased loved ones, a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Marco Ugarte/AP

Mexico Day of the Dead
4 of 19

Musicians for hire play in front of a grave during of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Xoxocotlan, Oaxaca, Mexico, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013. The holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1, coinciding with All Saints Day and All Souls' Day on Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Eduardo Verdugo/AP

Mexico Day of the Dead
5 of 19

Family members and friends gather around the graves of their departed loved ones during Day of the Dead celebrations in Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 1, 2013. The holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves with candles and flowers and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1, coinciding with All Saints Day and All Souls' Day on Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Eduardo Verdugo/AP

Mexico Day of the Dead
6 of 19

Women with their faces painted as a traditional Mexican "Catrina" pose during Day of the Dead celebrations at Mexico's National Autonomous University in Mexico City, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013. Known as the "Catrina," the figure of a skeleton wearing an elegant broad-brimmed hat was first done as a satirical engraving by artist Jose Guadalupe Posada somewhere between 1910 and his death on Jan. 20, 1913. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Marco Ugarte/AP

Mexico Day of the Dead
7 of 19

A man keeps vigil at the graveside of a relative during Day of the Dead celebrations in Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 1, 2013. The holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves with candles and flowers and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1, coinciding with All Saints Day and All Souls' Day on Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Eduardo Verdugo/AP

Mexico Day of the Dead
8 of 19

A woman and her baby pose in front of a Day of the Dead mural in Mexico City's Zocalo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2013. Mexicans celebrate Day of the Dead to honor deceased loved ones, a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Eduardo Verdugo/AP

Mexico Day of the Dead
9 of 19

A woman visits the grave of a relative decorated with flowers and candles during Day of the Dead celebrations in Xoxocotlan, Oaxaca, Mexico, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013. The holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1, coinciding with All Saints Day and All Souls' Day on Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Eduardo Verdugo/AP

Mexico Day of the Dead
10 of 19

An artist works on an artwork of a skeleton in preparation for the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City's Zocalo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2013. Mexicans celebrate Day of the Dead to honor deceased loved ones, a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Eduardo Verdugo/AP

Day of the Dead
11 of 19

Faithful Luis Castillo dressed as a traditional Mexican "Catrina" poses during Day of the Dead celebrations at Mexico's National Autonomous University in Mexico City, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013. Known as the "Catrina," the figure of a skeleton wearing an elegant broad-brimmed hat was first done as a satirical engraving by artist Jose Guadalupe Posada somewhere between 1910 and his death on Jan. 20, 1913. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Marco Ugarte/AP

Mexico Day of the Dead
12 of 19

A woman lights a candle at the graveside of a relative during Day of the Dead celebrations in Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 1, 2013. The souls of departed loved ones are being honored around Latin America as celebrants blend pre-Columbian rituals with the Roman Catholic observance of all Saints Day on Nov. 1 and All Souls Day on Nov. 2 to mark the Day of the Dead. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Eduardo Verdugo/AP

Mexico Day of the Dead
13 of 19

A woman visits the grave of a relative decorated with flowers and candles during Day of the Dead celebrations in Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 1, 2013. The souls of departed loved ones are being honored around Latin America as celebrants blend pre-Columbian rituals with the Roman Catholic observance of all Saints Day on Nov. 1 and All Souls Day on Nov. 2 to mark the Day of the Dead. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Eduardo Verdugo/AP

Mexico Day of the Dead
14 of 19

A woman visits the grave of a relative during Day of the Dead celebrations in Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 1, 2013. The holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1, coinciding with All Saints Day and All Souls' Day on Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Eduardo Verdugo/AP

Mexico Day of the Dead
15 of 19

An artist paints a giant artwork of a skeleton's head in preparation for the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City's Zocalo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2013. Mexicans celebrate Day of the Dead to honor deceased loved ones, a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Eduardo Verdugo/AP

Mexico Day of the Dead
16 of 19

Artists decorate a traditional Mexican "Catrina" as part of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City's Zocalo, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013. Mexicans celebrate Day of the Dead to honor deceased loved ones, a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Marco Ugarte/AP

Mexico Day of the Dead
17 of 19

A woman visits the grave of a relative decorated with flowers and candles during Day of the Dead celebrations in Xoxocotlan, Oaxaca, Mexico, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013. The holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1, coinciding with All Saints Day and All Souls' Day on Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Eduardo Verdugo/AP

Mexico Day of the Dead
18 of 19

A man carries an artwork of a skeleton in preparation for the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City's Zocalo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2013. Mexicans celebrate Day of the Dead to honor deceased loved ones, a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Eduardo Verdugo/AP

Mexico Day of the Dead
19 of 19

A traditional Mexican "Catrina" sits at Mexico's National Autonomous University during Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013. Known as the "Catrina," the figure of a skeleton wearing an elegant broad-brimmed hat was first done as a satirical engraving by artist Jose Guadalupe Posada somewhere between 1910 and his death on Jan. 20, 1913. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Marco Ugarte/AP
Updated: noviembre 01, 2013 11:07 AM

Las personas acostumbran llevar a las tumbas de sus seres queridos su comida y bebida favoritas para recordarlos.

