Cementerios mexicanos se visten de fiesta en el Día de los Muertos

In this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013 photo, artists decorate a traditional Mexican "Catrina" as part of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City's main plaza, the Zocalo. Mexico City is marking the 100th anniversary of the death of the artist who first drew the elegant skeleton lady known as the"Catrina." The figure was first done as a satirical engraving by artist Jose Guadalupe Posada somewhere between 1910 and his death on Jan. 20, 1913. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
People decorate the grave of a relative with flowers and candles during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Xoxocotlan, Oaxaca, Mexico, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013. The holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves and hold vigil through the night, on Nov. 1, coinciding with All Saints Day and All Souls' Day on Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
An artist paints a traditional Mexican "Catrina" as part of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City's Zocalo, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013. Mexicans celebrate Day of the Dead to honor deceased loved ones, a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Musicians for hire play in front of a grave during of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Xoxocotlan, Oaxaca, Mexico, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013. The holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1, coinciding with All Saints Day and All Souls' Day on Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Family members and friends gather around the graves of their departed loved ones during Day of the Dead celebrations in Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 1, 2013. The holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves with candles and flowers and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1, coinciding with All Saints Day and All Souls' Day on Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Women with their faces painted as a traditional Mexican "Catrina" pose during Day of the Dead celebrations at Mexico's National Autonomous University in Mexico City, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013. Known as the "Catrina," the figure of a skeleton wearing an elegant broad-brimmed hat was first done as a satirical engraving by artist Jose Guadalupe Posada somewhere between 1910 and his death on Jan. 20, 1913. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A man keeps vigil at the graveside of a relative during Day of the Dead celebrations in Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 1, 2013. The holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves with candles and flowers and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1, coinciding with All Saints Day and All Souls' Day on Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A woman and her baby pose in front of a Day of the Dead mural in Mexico City's Zocalo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2013. Mexicans celebrate Day of the Dead to honor deceased loved ones, a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A woman visits the grave of a relative decorated with flowers and candles during Day of the Dead celebrations in Xoxocotlan, Oaxaca, Mexico, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013. The holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1, coinciding with All Saints Day and All Souls' Day on Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
An artist works on an artwork of a skeleton in preparation for the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City's Zocalo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2013. Mexicans celebrate Day of the Dead to honor deceased loved ones, a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Faithful Luis Castillo dressed as a traditional Mexican "Catrina" poses during Day of the Dead celebrations at Mexico's National Autonomous University in Mexico City, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013. Known as the "Catrina," the figure of a skeleton wearing an elegant broad-brimmed hat was first done as a satirical engraving by artist Jose Guadalupe Posada somewhere between 1910 and his death on Jan. 20, 1913. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A woman lights a candle at the graveside of a relative during Day of the Dead celebrations in Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 1, 2013. The souls of departed loved ones are being honored around Latin America as celebrants blend pre-Columbian rituals with the Roman Catholic observance of all Saints Day on Nov. 1 and All Souls Day on Nov. 2 to mark the Day of the Dead. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A woman visits the grave of a relative decorated with flowers and candles during Day of the Dead celebrations in Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 1, 2013. The souls of departed loved ones are being honored around Latin America as celebrants blend pre-Columbian rituals with the Roman Catholic observance of all Saints Day on Nov. 1 and All Souls Day on Nov. 2 to mark the Day of the Dead. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A woman visits the grave of a relative during Day of the Dead celebrations in Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 1, 2013. The holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1, coinciding with All Saints Day and All Souls' Day on Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
An artist paints a giant artwork of a skeleton's head in preparation for the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City's Zocalo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2013. Mexicans celebrate Day of the Dead to honor deceased loved ones, a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Artists decorate a traditional Mexican "Catrina" as part of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City's Zocalo, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013. Mexicans celebrate Day of the Dead to honor deceased loved ones, a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A woman visits the grave of a relative decorated with flowers and candles during Day of the Dead celebrations in Xoxocotlan, Oaxaca, Mexico, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013. The holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1, coinciding with All Saints Day and All Souls' Day on Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A man carries an artwork of a skeleton in preparation for the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City's Zocalo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2013. Mexicans celebrate Day of the Dead to honor deceased loved ones, a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A traditional Mexican "Catrina" sits at Mexico's National Autonomous University during Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013. Known as the "Catrina," the figure of a skeleton wearing an elegant broad-brimmed hat was first done as a satirical engraving by artist Jose Guadalupe Posada somewhere between 1910 and his death on Jan. 20, 1913. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Las personas acostumbran llevar a las tumbas de sus seres queridos su comida y bebida favoritas para recordarlos.