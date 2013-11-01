Cementerios mexicanos se visten de fiesta en el Día de los Muertos

1 of 19

In this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013 photo, artists decorate a traditional Mexican "Catrina" as part of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City's main plaza, the Zocalo. Mexico City is marking the 100th anniversary of the death of the artist who first drew the elegant skeleton lady known as the"Catrina." The figure was first done as a satirical engraving by artist Jose Guadalupe Posada somewhere between 1910 and his death on Jan. 20, 1913. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Marco Ugarte/AP