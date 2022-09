Dejan sin trabajo a presentador de noticias tras darle emotiva despedida a una colega en vivo

What a crappy @KTLAWeekendAM show as @mester_mark to explain the abrupt departure of @LynetteRomero.

It’s not Saturday Mornings anymore since Lynette is not at the anchor desk.@mtelles cold words “…We love you Lynette…all right we are going to move on..” Geez…move on? 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/CO4MN9nPbf