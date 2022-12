Desaparece avión de AirAsia con 162 pasajeros en Indonesia

Relatives of the passengers of AirAsia flight QZ8501 wait for the latest news on the missing jetliner at a crisis center set up by local authority at Juanda International Airport in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014. The AirAsia plane with over 160 people on board lost contact with ground control on Sunday while flying over the Java Sea after taking off from the provincial city in Indonesia for Singapore. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)