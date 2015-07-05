Donald Trump llamó a Paulina Vega hipócrita por criticarlo y conservar la corona

Actualizado: julio 05, 2015 04:36 PM
Este es el trino del magnate estadounidense:
Miss Universe, Paulina Vega, criticized me for telling the truth about illegal immigration, but then said she would keep the crown-Hypocrite— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2015
La miss Universo colombiana escribió en días pasados en su cuenta de Instagram que había encontrado las declaraciones de su jefe “injustas e hirientes”.
Esta fue su publicación:
PAULINA VEGA MISS UNIVERSO 2014 Encuentro los comentarios del Sr. Trump injustos e hirientes. Como Colombiana y como Miss Universo quiero mostrar mi apoyo y avalar los sentimientos de la Comunidad Latina. La Organización Miss Universo trabaja de forma independiente de sus dueños. Durante los últimos 64 años han creado asociaciones con excelentes grupos de carácter social, han ayudado miles de comunidades y han unido países alrededor del mundo de manera inspiradora. Si la Organización de Miss Universo compartiera algún sentimiento anti latino o cualquier tipo de prejuicio racial, yo no estaría en esta posición hoy. Creo fuertemente que lo que le impide a la humanidad avanzar es el hecho de dividirla y categorizarla. Reconocer y aceptar las diferencias que existen a través de la humanidad es el primer paso en el desarrollo real y sustancial. Debemos trabajar juntos para el progreso de nuestro bienestar común. PAULINA VEGA MISS UNIVERSE 2014 STATEMENT I find Mr. Trump’s comments unjust and hurtful. As a Colombian and as Miss Universe, I want to show my support and validate the sentiments of the Latin community. The Miss Universe Organization works independently from its owners. For the past 64 years, they have created partnerships with great charity groups and have helped thousands of communities. Their legacy of uniting countries from around the world has been inspiring to many. If the Miss Universe Organization shared any anti-Latin sentiments or any type of racial biases, I wouldn’t be in this position today. I strongly believe that dividing and categorizing humankind only holds it back. Acknowledging and embracing the differences that exist across humanity is the first step in real and substantial development. We must strive together in order to improve the common good. Una foto publicada por Paulina Vega Dieppa (@paulinavegadiep) el2 de Jul de 2015 a la(s) 2:27 PDT