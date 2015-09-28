Eclipse de superluna: hasta dentro de 18 años volverá este espectáculo

11 of 13

In this picture taken on September 27, 2015, an Afghan man is illuminated by the light from his phone while taking a selfie on the top of the Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul, as a view of the "supermoon" is seen in the background. For the first time in decades, skygazers are in for the double spectacle on September 28 of a swollen "supermoon" bathed in the blood-red light of a total eclipse. The celestial show, visible from the Americas, Europe, Africa, west Asia and the east Pacific, will be the result of the Sun, Earth and a larger-than-life, extra-bright Moon lining up for just over an hour from 0211 GMT. AFP PHOTO / Wakil Kohsar

WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP