Eclipse de superluna: hasta dentro de 18 años volverá este espectáculo

This composite image shows the progression of the total lunar eclipse to a Blood Moon in Centreville, MD, September 27, 2015. AFP PHOTO/JIM WATSON
JIM WATSON/AFP
(FILES) -- This file photo taken on October 8, 2014 shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Los Angeles, California. For the first time in decades, skygazers are in for the double spectacle on September 28, 2015 of a swollen "supermoon" bathed in the blood-red light of a total eclipse. AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck
ROBYN BECK/AFP
Earth's shadow begins to obscure the view of a so-called supermoon during a total lunar eclipse Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, as the moon rises above several saguaro cactus Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/AP
The moon appears behind the Eiffel Tower in Paris on September 27, 2015. For the first time in decades, skygazers are in for the double spectacle Monday of a swollen "supermoon" bathed in the blood-red light of a total eclipse. The celestial show, visible from the Americas, Europe, Africa, west Asia and the east Pacific, will be the result of the Sun, Earth and a larger-than-life, extra-bright Moon lining up for just over an hour from 0211 GMT. AFP PHOTO / LUDOVIC MARIN
LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP
The moon is seen at the skyline in Siliguri on September 28, 2015. For the first time in decades, skygazers are in for the double spectacle Monday of a swollen "supermoon" bathed in the blood-red light of a total eclipse. The celestial show, visible from the Americas, Europe, Africa, west Asia and the east Pacific, will be the result of the Sun, Earth and a larger-than-life, extra-bright Moon lining up for just over an hour from 0211 GMT. AFP PHOTO / DIPTENDU DUTTA
DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP
A swollen "supermoon" bathed in the blood-red light of a total eclipse is seen in Tr�bons sur la Grasse early on September 28, 2015. For the first time in decades, the double spectacle of a swollen "supermoon" bathed in the blood-red light of a total eclipse can be seen. The celestial show, visible from the Americas, Europe, Africa, west Asia and the east Pacific, will be the result of the Sun, Earth and a larger-than-life, extra-bright Moon lining up for just over an hour. AFP PHOTO /REMY GABALDA
REMY GABALDA/AFP
ROBYN BECK/AFP
(FILES) -- This file photo taken on October 8, 2014 shows a lunar eclipse as seen from Tokyo. For the first time in decades, skygazers are in for the double spectacle on September 28, 2015 of a swollen "supermoon" bathed in the blood-red light of a total eclipse. AFP PHOTO / Yoshikazu TSUNO
YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP
An airplane is seen flying next to the moon over Cali, Colombia, on September 26, 2015. This Sunday, September 27 will happen a total lunar eclipse while super moon, a natural phenomenon that will be repeated in 2033. AFP PHOTO / LUIS ROBAYO
LUIS ROBAYO/AFP
In this picture taken on September 27, 2015, an Afghan man is illuminated by the light from his phone while taking a selfie on the top of the Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul, as a view of the "supermoon" is seen in the background. For the first time in decades, skygazers are in for the double spectacle on September 28 of a swollen "supermoon" bathed in the blood-red light of a total eclipse. The celestial show, visible from the Americas, Europe, Africa, west Asia and the east Pacific, will be the result of the Sun, Earth and a larger-than-life, extra-bright Moon lining up for just over an hour from 0211 GMT. AFP PHOTO / Wakil Kohsar
WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP
In this picture taken on September 27, 2015, Afghan youths take photographs with their phones on the Wazir Akbar Khan hill top in Kabul, as a "supermoon" rises behind them. For the first time in decades, skygazers are in for the double spectacle on September 28 of a swollen "supermoon" bathed in the blood-red light of a total eclipse. The celestial show, visible from the Americas, Europe, Africa, west Asia and the east Pacific, will be the result of the Sun, Earth and a larger-than-life, extra-bright Moon lining up for just over an hour from 0211 GMT. AFP PHOTO / Wakil Kohsar
WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP
In this picture taken on September 27, 2015, a 'supermoon' is seen from Kabul. For the first time in decades, skygazers are in for the double spectacle on September 28 of a swollen "supermoon" bathed in the blood-red light of a total eclipse. The celestial show, visible from the Americas, Europe, Africa, west Asia and the east Pacific, will be the result of the Sun, Earth and a larger-than-life, extra-bright Moon lining up for just over an hour from 0211 GMT. AFP PHOTO / Wakil Kohsar
WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP
El fenómeno se produce cuando la alineación con el satélite coincide además con su máxima aproximación a nuestro planeta.