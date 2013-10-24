Advertisement

Noticias Caracol  /  Mundo  /  En el mundo animal, los padres también consienten a sus hijos

En el mundo animal, los padres también consienten a sus hijos

1 of 10

Pictured: A one day old baby gorrilla in Cabarceno wildlife park.

2 of 10

Pictured: A baby zebra in Cabarceno wildlife park.

3 of 10

Pictured: Baby baboons in Cabarceno wildlife park.

4 of 10

Pictured: A baby rhino in Cabarceno wildlife park.

5 of 10

Pictured: A baby elephant in Cabarceno wildlife park.

6 of 10

Pictured: A baby hippo in Cabarceno wildlife park.

7 of 10

Pictured: A baby bear cub in Cabarceno wildlife park.

8 of 10

Pictured: A baby bear cub in Cabarceno wildlife park.

9 of 10

Pictured: Baby bear cubs in Cabarceno wildlife park.

10 of 10

Pictured: Baby bear cubs in Cabarceno wildlife park.
Updated: octubre 24, 2013 06:07 AM

Vea las fotografías tomadas en el Parque de la Naturaleza de Cabárceno, España.

