En medio de tensión y protestas inició la cumbre del G20

Demonstrators wearing large caricature heads of World leaders, from left, US President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister David Cameron pose for a photo dressed as life guards ahead of the G-20 summit in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Nov. 14, 2014. Oxfam is calling for world leaders attending the summit to address inequality.(AP Photo/Rob Griffith)

Rob Griffith/AP