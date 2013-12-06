En todo el mundo rinden homenaje a Nelson Mandela

Schoolchildren hold candles near a giant portrait of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Chennai, India, Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. Mandela, who died Dec. 5 at age 95, was considered a master of forgiveness. He became South Africas first black president after spending nearly a third of his life as a prisoner of apartheid. (AP Photo/Arun Sankar K)
Arun Sankar K/AP
A man wears keyrings showing the face of Nelson Mandela taped to his ears to mimic earrings as he and others celebrate his life, in the street outside his old house in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. Flags were lowered to half-staff and people in black townships, in upscale mostly white suburbs and in South Africa's vast rural grasslands commemorated Nelson Mandela with song, tears and prayers on Friday while pledging to adhere to the values of unity and democracy that he embodied. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis/AP
A man lays down a bunch of flowers to pay homage to Nelson Mandela, outside the South African embassy in Paris, Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. Mandela passed away Thursday night after a long illness. He was 95. As word of Mandela's death spread, current and former presidents, athletes and entertainers, and people around the world spoke about the life and legacy of the former South African leader. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus/AP
A young girl with a placard showing the face of Nelson Mandela and referring to his clan name "Madiba", marches with others to celebrate his life, in the street outside his old house in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. Flags were lowered to half-staff and people in black townships, in upscale mostly white suburbs and in South Africa's vast rural grasslands commemorated Nelson Mandela with song, tears and prayers on Friday while pledging to adhere to the values of unity and democracy that he embodied. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis/AP
A well-wisher holds his child up for a photograph in front of a poster of Nelson Mandela on which others have written their messages of condolence and support, in the street outside his old house in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. Flags were lowered to half-staff and people in black townships, in upscale mostly white suburbs and in South Africa's vast rural grasslands commemorated Nelson Mandela with song, tears and prayers on Friday while pledging to adhere to the values of unity and democracy that he embodied. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis/AP
A group of mourners stand around floral tributes laid in memory of former president Nelson Mandela's home in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, Dec. 6, 2013, after he passed away Thursday night following a long illness. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Themba Hadebe/AP
An elderly township resident wearing an African National Congress (ANC) shirt sits down to take a rest as she watches others march and celebrate the life of Nelson Mandela, in the street outside his old house in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. Flags were lowered to half-staff and people in black townships, in upscale mostly white suburbs and in South Africa's vast rural grasslands commemorated Nelson Mandela with song, tears and prayers on Friday while pledging to adhere to the values of unity and democracy that he embodied. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis/AP
Flowers and a newspaper front page reading "Farewell Mandela" are laid outside the South African embassy in honour of Nelson Mandela, in Paris, Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. Mandela passed away Thursday night after a long illness. He was 95. As word of Mandela's death spread, current and former presidents, athletes and entertainers, and people around the world spoke about the life and legacy of the former South African leader. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus/AP
South African children hold placards showing the face of Nelson Mandela as they celebrate his life, in the street outside his old house in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. Flags were lowered to half-staff and people in black townships, in upscale mostly white suburbs and in South Africa's vast rural grasslands commemorated Nelson Mandela with song, tears and prayers on Friday while pledging to adhere to the values of unity and democracy that he embodied. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis/AP
A man walks past a mural of the former South African President Nelson Mandela that reads in Portuguese: "Eduction and teaching are the most powerful weapons which you can use to change the world", left, and "if people can learn to hate, they can be taught to love", in Loures, on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. Mandela passed away Thursday night after a long illness. He was 95. As word of Mandela's death spread, current and former presidents, athletes and entertainers, and people around the world spoke about the life and legacy of the former South African leader. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco/AP
Variuos pages of German newspapers show pictures of former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. Nelson Mandela passed away Thursday night after a long illness. He was 95. As word of Mandela's death spread, current and former presidents, athletes and entertainers, and people around the world spoke about the life and legacy of the former South African leader. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Michael Sohn/AP
Township residents march to celebrate the life of Nelson Mandela in the street outside his old house in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. Flags were lowered to half-staff and people in black townships, in upscale mostly white suburbs and in South Africa's vast rural grasslands commemorated Nelson Mandela with song, tears and prayers on Friday while pledging to adhere to the values of unity and democracy that he embodied. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis/AP
A well-wisher writes a message on a poster of Nelson Mandela on which she and others have written their messages of condolence and support, in the street outside his old house in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. Flags were lowered to half-staff and people in black townships, in upscale mostly white suburbs and in South Africa's vast rural grasslands commemorated Nelson Mandela with song, tears and prayers on Friday while pledging to adhere to the values of unity and democracy that he embodied. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis/AP
People queue to sign a condolence book for Nelson Mandela at the South Africa High Commission in London, Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. Mandela passed away Thursday night after a long illness. He was 95. (AP Photo/Sang Tan)
Sang Tan/AP
Pierre Jamme aged 12 from London lays a bunch of flowers by a statue of former South African president Nelson Mandela, at the side of the Royal Festival Hall on the south bank of London, Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. Mandela passed away Thursday night after a long illness. He was 95. As word of Mandela's death spread, current and former presidents, athletes and entertainers, and people around the world spoke about the life and legacy of the former South African leader. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super/AP
Tourists offer floral tributes near a sand sculpture of Nelson Mandela on a beach in Puri, India, Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. Mandela, who died Dec. 5 at age 95, was considered a master of forgiveness. He became South Africas first black president after spending nearly a third of his life as a prisoner of apartheid. (AP Photo)
AP
A Palestinian demonstrator places portraits of late South African Leader Nelson Mandela alongside late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat a the wire fence during the weekly demonstration against Israel's separation barrier in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah, Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. South Africa's first black president died Thursday after a long illness. He was 95. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Majdi Mohammed/AP
No solo es en Sudáfrica, también en otros países recuerdan al gestor de la libertad de la nación arcoíris.