En todo el mundo rinden homenaje a Nelson Mandela

A man walks past a mural of the former South African President Nelson Mandela that reads in Portuguese: "Eduction and teaching are the most powerful weapons which you can use to change the world", left, and "if people can learn to hate, they can be taught to love", in Loures, on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. Mandela passed away Thursday night after a long illness. He was 95. As word of Mandela's death spread, current and former presidents, athletes and entertainers, and people around the world spoke about the life and legacy of the former South African leader. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Francisco Seco/AP