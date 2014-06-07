Advertisement

Españoles se desnudan para promover el uso de la bicicleta

Españoles se desnudan para promover el uso de la bicicleta

Osados ciclistas se tomaron las calles de Madrid para protestar contra los automóviles y hacer notar la falta de ciclocarriles de la capital ibérica.

