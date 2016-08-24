Esta bella piloto sueca pone a volar la imaginación de sus seguidores

Maria Petterson tiene 32 años y trabaja como piloto en una aerolínea de bajo costo llamada Ryanair.
After a long day flying with one of my fav Captains, scandies in the flightdeck Yesterday took us to Milano and Berlin now back on sunny island Enjoy lazy Sunday all ️ Una foto publicada por Maria (@pilotmaria) el7 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 7:27 PDT
WhatSUP Hope you all having an adventures weekend Una foto publicada por Maria (@pilotmaria) el30 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 12:59 PDT
Comenzó publicando imágenes para mostrarle a su familia los lugares que visitaba, pero rapidámente se dio cuenta del impacto que estas fotografías tenían en las redes sociales.
En su recorrido por todo el mundo ha podido enseñar no solo su belleza, también las maravillas de los países que visita.
Happy mind = Happy life ️ Una foto publicada por Maria (@pilotmaria) el18 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 1:57 PDT
Yeeeayy, finally I can breath again 6 months simulator check done and dusted! Back in the air tomorrow, I'll try to get you some cool flight pictures for tomorrow's post. For now, all my friends from the US, enjoy celebrating 4th of July me- I'm off to bed Una foto publicada por Maria (@pilotmaria) el4 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 3:22 PDT
Además, ha sorprendido con sus exigentes posturas a la hora de hacer yoga.
“A bad attitude is like a flat tire, if you don't change it you will never go anywhere” Good vibes only Una foto publicada por Maria (@pilotmaria) el27 de Jun de 2016 a la(s) 6:11 PDT
Breath in, breath out and leave whatever was yesterday where it belongs, behind. Photo credit to @kanhede thank you for your patience with me Una foto publicada por Maria (@pilotmaria) el22 de Jun de 2016 a la(s) 1:53 PDT In Sweden we celebrate Midsummer today. A tradition when we wear flowers in our hair eat, dance and laugh with family and friends all day and night. Unfortunately I'm far from any other Swede so I had to celebrate on my own ️ Standby day and went to my favorite place by the sea. Did some ups and downs and then went home to eat traditionally - Strawberries and cream, a midsummer must Any other traditions celebrated today and what did all my Swedish followers do? Una foto publicada por Maria (@pilotmaria) el 24 de Jun de 2016 a la(s) 11:40 PDT
Petterson ya tiene más de 290 mil seguidores y asegura que su objetivo es demostrar que las mujeres son tan buenas en la aviación como los hombres.
When getting up at 3.15 in the morning and don't have time to wash my hair, braids Note the registration FOY one of our brand new aircrafts, so clean and fancy to fly Una foto publicada por Maria (@pilotmaria) el10 de Jun de 2016 a la(s) 11:07 PDT
