Fotos con mujeres en ‘topless’ causan controversia en Times Square

La decisión de las autoridades de Nueva York de sacar de Times Square a un grupo de chicas que se gana la vida tomándose fotos en "topless" con turistas atenta contra su derecho a trabajar, según las mujeres, en una controversia que divide in
Alrededor de una decena de chicas jóvenes, una gran mayoría latinas, camina de un lado a otro del importante sector turístico de Nueva York con el cuerpo pintado con la bandera de EE.UU, llevando solo plumas de fantasía en la cabeza y una diminuta tang
Las "topless", que están largas horas en el lugar ante la mirada atónita de muchos, la complacencia de otros y protestas de los más conservadores, han sido tema en los medios de prensa de Nueva York estos días luego de quejas de visitantes.</
Algunos de ellos se han disgustado por los semidesnudos o han acusado a las esculturales chicas de ser muy agresivas en su intento de atraer la atención de posibles clientes y de la cantidad que presuntamente piden por la foto.
"Nos estamos divirtiendo, esto es una celebración. Somos artistas. Esto es Nueva York, y además es la historia de la ciudad. Ellas no la conocen porque a lo mejor no son de aquí", dijo a Efe Sara Nicole.
La mujer acusó a algunas de las "topless", que están en otro sector de la famosa plaza de Times Square, de actuar "incorrectamente" al convertir este trabajo "en algo sexual", y de paso demostró la división entre el grupo
"Algunas chicas (...) son muy agresivas y han sido muy sexuales. Por eso la gente se está quejando, pero mi equipo y yo no hacemos eso", dijo al referirse a otras dos chicas "topless" y dos hombres que cuidan de las tres para impedi
Todas las chicas cuentan con alguien contratado que les pinta el cuerpo y protege.
De acuerdo con la joven, eso es lo que "desafortunadamente" ha provocado la decisión del gobernador Andrew Cuomo y del alcalde Bill de Blasio de legislar para impedir que las trabajadoras continúen exhibiéndose semidesnudas ya que no hay ley
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 18: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image contains nudity) A semi-nude model recieves a tip after posing for a picture in Times Square on August 18, 2015 in New York City. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that the city is preparing to address the issue of topless and painted women who pose for pictures in Times Square while soliciting tips. In recent years Times Square has seen an influx of performers who dress in a variety of costumes and sometimes become aggressive with the public. The semi-nude women, who call themselves desnudas, Spanish for naked, and pose for photos in exchange for tips, are a new addition to the colourful environment. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP

SPENCER PLATT/AFP

Los visitantes de Times Square se encuentran además con variados personajes como la estatua de la libertad, Mario Bros, Minnie y Mickey Mouse, así como súper héroes, entre otros, que también ganan dinero por tomarse fotos con turistas y han sido centro
Según las autoridades, las fotos deben ser a cambio de un donativo, pero la Policía ha acusado a algunos de esos personajes de exigir una cantidad precisa.
Las "topless" no solo han generado descontento entre las autoridades, sino también entre algunos de los personajes con los que a diario comparten, que consideran que ellas "deben irse" porque "han dañado el trabajo" que lo
"Por aquí pasan muchos niños y algunos padres les tapan los ojos. Además, piden una cantidad precisa de dinero y no una propina" como se acordó con las autoridades, se quejó un hombre araña, mientras que una estatua de la libertad defendió el
"Eso no es cierto", argumentó, por su parte, una joven latina que desde hace dos meses trabaja "topless" en Times Square, quien aseguró que aceptan el dinero que el cliente les quiera dar y que el dinero ganado en una jornada puede
Según la mujer, no le agrada totalmente la idea de mostrar su cuerpo, pero, dijo, "tuve antes diversos trabajos. Es la necesidad. Tengo un hijo que mantener". 
By: EFE
 /  AFP
|
Updated: agosto 19, 2015 06:24 PM

Son una decena de chicas jóvenes, en su mayoría latinas, que tienen la bandera de EE. UU. pintada en sus cuerpos. 

