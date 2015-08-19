Fotos con mujeres en ‘topless’ causan controversia en Times Square

9 of 15

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 18: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image contains nudity) A semi-nude model recieves a tip after posing for a picture in Times Square on August 18, 2015 in New York City. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that the city is preparing to address the issue of topless and painted women who pose for pictures in Times Square while soliciting tips. In recent years Times Square has seen an influx of performers who dress in a variety of costumes and sometimes become aggressive with the public. The semi-nude women, who call themselves desnudas, Spanish for naked, and pose for photos in exchange for tips, are a new addition to the colourful environment. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP

SPENCER PLATT/AFP