¡Gracias Pepe! Uruguay salió a las calles a despedir a su saliente presidente

Uruguay's former President Jose Mujica and wife Lucia Topolansky greet supporters after the swearing-in ceremony for Uruguay's new President Tabare Vazquez at Independence Plaza in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, March 1, 2015. Mujica, who still lives on a flower farm with his wife, rarely dons a tie and drives an old VW Beetle, has led Uruguay through stable economic growth and better wages. His social agenda has included laws approving gay marriage and the creation of the world's first national marketplace for legal marijuana. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
A mannequin wearing a T-shirt with the image of Uruguay's outgoing President Jose Mujica is placed outside a shop in Montevideo, Uruguay, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015. Uruguay's President-elect Tabare Vazquez is to be sworn-in Sunday for a second term. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Uruguay's outgoing President Jose Mujica, right, waves to the crowd as he and Uruguay's new President Tabare Vazquez leave at the end of Vazquez's inauguration ceremony at Independence Plaza in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, March 1, 2015. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Mujica revolucionó la forma de hacer política y fue reconocido mundialemente como el “presidente pobre”. Ahora será senador de su país.