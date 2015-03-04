¡Gracias Pepe! Uruguay salió a las calles a despedir a su saliente presidente

1 of 8

Uruguay's former President Jose Mujica and wife Lucia Topolansky greet supporters after the swearing-in ceremony for Uruguay's new President Tabare Vazquez at Independence Plaza in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, March 1, 2015. Mujica, who still lives on a flower farm with his wife, rarely dons a tie and drives an old VW Beetle, has led Uruguay through stable economic growth and better wages. His social agenda has included laws approving gay marriage and the creation of the world's first national marketplace for legal marijuana. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

Matilde Campodonico/AP