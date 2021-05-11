Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  Mundo  /  Hombre mató a tiros a un perro mientras jugaba golf porque le habría movido la pelota

Hombre mató a tiros a un perro mientras jugaba golf porque le habría movido la pelota

De acuerdo con las autoridades, disparó en varias ocasiones contra el can y ahora enfrenta cargos por crueldad animal.

Arrestan a hombre por matar a tiros a un perro
Arrestan a hombre por matar a tiros a un perro
Tomada de la cuenta de Twitter @DavidBegnaud
Por: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Actualizado: mayo 11, 2021 07:47 AM

La Policía de Puerto Rico arrestó el pasado lunes a un hombre acusado de disparar y matar a un perro que le había movido su pelota de juego en un campo de golf de un conocido resort de la ciudad norteña de Río Grande.

El sujeto fue identificado como Salil Zaverini, un empresario indio, de 60 años y radicado en Estados Unidos .

