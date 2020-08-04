Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
CORONAVIRUS
VACUNA
SALVEMOS A LOS EMPRENDEDORES
EGAN BERNAL
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Publicidad

Inicio  /  Mundo  / Impresionantes explosiones en Beirut: reportan decenas de heridos
Mundo
|
4 de Agosto, 2020

Impresionantes explosiones en Beirut: reportan decenas de heridos

Hasta el momento no hay explicación oficial sobre el incidente, que varias personas grabaron y publicaron en las redes sociales.

Por: AFP / 
Noticiascaracol.com
Hasta el momento no hay explicación oficial sobre el incidente, que varias personas grabaron y publicaron en las redes sociales.

Dos fuertes explosiones sacudieron Beirut, la capital de Líbano, este martes 4 de agosto.

Según la cadena local LBCI, hay más de 500 heridos en el hospital Hotel Dieu, situado en el centro de la ciudad, y una fuente dijo que ya "no puede recibir más personas".

Imágenes difundidas por cadenas televisivas y redes sociales dan cuenta de varias personas heridas, sin que se tenga mayor información sobre el número de afectados y tampoco las causas de la emergencia.

Las personas heridas caminaban por las calles, mientras que afuera del Centro Médico Clemenceau docenas, muchas cubiertas de sangre, se apresuraban a ingresar, incluidos niños.

Una enorme nube de humo negro envolvió toda el área del puerto, dijo un corresponsal de AFP.

Publicidad

Las fuertes explosiones en el área del puerto de Beirut se sintieron en toda la ciudad. Reportaron que algunos distritos perdieron electricidad.

"Los edificios están temblando", tuiteó un residente, mientras que otro escribió: "Una explosión enorme y ensordecedora envolvió a Beirut. Lo escuché a kilómetros de distancia".

LEBANON-BLAST
1 of 9
People walk at scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. - A large explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut today, an AFP correspondent said. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP) LEBANON-BLAST AFP
LEBANON-BLAST
2 of 9
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. - Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosions, the cause of which was not immediately known. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP) LEBANON-BLAST AFP
LEBANON-BLAST
3 of 9
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. - Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosions, the cause of which was not immediately known. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP) LEBANON-BLAST AFP
LEBANON-BLAST
4 of 9
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A picture shows the scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut on August 4, 2020. - Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosions, the cause of which was not immediately known. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP) LEBANON-BLAST AFP
LEBANON-BLAST
5 of 9
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A picture shows the scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut on August 4, 2020. - Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosions, the cause of which was not immediately known. (Photo by Layal ABOU RAHAL / AFP) LEBANON-BLAST AFP
LEBANON-BLAST
6 of 9
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A picture shows the scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut on August 4, 2020. - Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosions, the cause of which was not immediately known. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP) LEBANON-BLAST AFP
LEBANON-BLAST
7 of 9
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A wounded man is helped by a fireman near the scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. - Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosions, the cause of which was not immediately known. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP) LEBANON-BLAST AFP
explosión en Beirut
8 of 9
A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. - A large explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, an AFP correspondent said. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP) explosión en Beirut ANWAR AMRO/AFP
LEBANON-BLAST
9 of 9
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Smoke billows following an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. - Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosions, the cause of which was not immediately known. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) LEBANON-BLAST JOSEPH EID/AFP

Las explosiones se produjeron en un momento en que Líbano está sufriendo su peor crisis económica en décadas, que ha dejado a casi la mitad de la población en la pobreza.

AFP

Temas relacionados

MundoBeirut
Vea también:

Publicidad

Lo más visto
servicios-publicos-congelados.PNG
Economía
Así son los beneficios otorgados para el pago de facturas de gas y energía
No pierda de vista los alivios a los que puede acceder en esta pandemia, pues van desde plazos para cumplir sus obligaciones hasta congelamiento de las tarifas.
Mercado-nariño-periodista.PNG
El periodista soy yo
Vendedores de plaza de mercado denuncian que los reubicaron en una zona que es una bomba de tiempo
Dicen que el lote que les asignaron no solo es pequeño, sino que ahí se encuentran los tanques de combustible de una gasolinera contigua.
accidente concordia.jpg
Antioquia
Hombre que chateaba desprevenido fue arrollado por un carro en Antioquia
Una cámara de seguridad captó el momento en que el vehículo embistió al joven. El carro implicado en el accidente no tenía revisión técnico-mecánica ni SOAT.
Moto-irresponsable.PNG
Ojo de la noche
¡Qué peligro! Motociclista conducía sin usar las manos en plena vía Villavo-Bogotá
El irresponsable fue grabado por el ocupante de otro vehículo.
Thumbnail
Entretenimiento
Yireh, finalista de La Voz US con Carlos Vives, grabó en Colombia su nuevo sencillo
La joven puertorriqueña asegura que tiene un “vínculo con la tierra del olvido” luego de lo que logró con el artista samario en el show musical.
Thumbnail
Valle
Incendio que duró más de 12 horas consumió 4 hectáreas de vegetación en Yumbo
Un cambio brusco de la dirección del viento produjo que equipos bomberiles también fueran afectados por las llamas.
Educacion-gobierno-duque.PNG
Política
Educación en los dos años del gobierno Duque: ¿qué tanto se ha cumplido?
La ministra María Victoria Angulo habló de los retos, de lo que se viene haciendo y de lo mucho que falta, entre ello, la alternancia educativa por causa de la pandemia.
Alberto-Rojas-Rios.PNG
Colombia
No hay señalamientos por acoso contra magistrados, dice presidente de la Corte Constitucional
Alberto Rojas Ríos habló sobre el informe entregado por la USAID donde se revelan más de 200 denuncias de hostigamiento sexual y laboral en el alto tribunal.
pruebas represadas en antioquia.png
Antioquia
En Antioquia hay 19 mil pruebas de coronavirus represadas
Los retrasos de las EPS con los resultados son de cuatro días. La Procuraduría advirtió que esta es la región con más pruebas estancadas del país.
Bogota-coronavirus-pico.PNG
Bogotá
Bogotá está en plena curva de ascenso de coronavirus: volvió a superar su récord de contagios
El pico de la pandemia hasta ahora se está acercando a la mitad. Vienen días críticos en pérdida de vidas y aumento de contagios.
Thumbnail
Colombia
Indemnizarán a contratistas de EE. UU. secuestrados por las FARC con bienes de empresario venezolano
Thomas Howes, Keith Stansell y Marc Gonsalves recibirán más de US$53 millones como reparación por los cinco años que estuvieron cautivos.
Ivan-Duque-Alvaro-Uribe.PNG
Política
“Seré siempre un creyente de la inocencia de Álvaro Uribe”: Iván Duque
El presidente elogió al ahora senador, cuyo futuro define la Corte Suprema de Justicia. Dijo que es un hombre honorable y que ha dado la cara a la justicia.
Al continuar la navegación, el usuario autoriza que el portal web, propiedad de Caracol Televisión S.A., haga uso de Cookies de acuerdo con esta Política.
ENTENDIDO