Impresionantes explosiones en Beirut: reportan decenas de heridos

Dos fuertes explosiones sacudieron Beirut, la capital de Líbano, este martes 4 de agosto.
Según la cadena local LBCI, hay más de 500 heridos en el hospital Hotel Dieu, situado en el centro de la ciudad, y una fuente dijo que ya "no puede recibir más personas".
Imágenes difundidas por cadenas televisivas y redes sociales dan cuenta de varias personas heridas, sin que se tenga mayor información sobre el número de afectados y tampoco las causas de la emergencia.
Las personas heridas caminaban por las calles, mientras que afuera del Centro Médico Clemenceau docenas, muchas cubiertas de sangre, se apresuraban a ingresar, incluidos niños.
Una enorme nube de humo negro envolvió toda el área del puerto, dijo un corresponsal de AFP.
Las fuertes explosiones en el área del puerto de Beirut se sintieron en toda la ciudad. Reportaron que algunos distritos perdieron electricidad.
"Los edificios están temblando", tuiteó un residente, mientras que otro escribió: "Una explosión enorme y ensordecedora envolvió a Beirut. Lo escuché a kilómetros de distancia".
Las explosiones se produjeron en un momento en que Líbano está sufriendo su peor crisis económica en décadas, que ha dejado a casi la mitad de la población en la pobreza.