Improvisadas carpas se han convertido en el hogar de 6 millones de sirios

Children run past tents at a Syrian refugees camp in Yayladagi, Turkey, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013. The civil war in Syria has forced over 2 million people out of the country and over 4 million others are displaced within its borders, making Syrians the nation with the largest number of people torn from their homes, U.N. officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia/AP
A Syrian refugee boy looks outside his tent, at a temporary refugee camp in the eastern Lebanese town of Marj near the border with Syria, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013. U.N. chemical weapons experts headed to a Damascus suburb on Wednesday for a new tour of areas struck by a purported poison gas attack, activists said, as the U.S. laid the groundwork for a possible punitive strike and the U.N. chief pleaded for more time for diplomacy. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Bilal Hussein/AP
Syrian refugees stand near a truck after passing through the Cilvegozu border gate, in Turkey, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013. The civil war in Syria has forced over 2 million people out of the country and over 4 million others are displaced within its borders, making Syrians the nation with the largest number of people torn from their homes, U.N. officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia/AP
Syrian refugees attend Friday prayers in Reyhanli, Turkey, Friday, Aug. 30, 2013. United Nations experts are investigating the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria as the United States and its allies prepare for the possibility of a punitive strike against President Bashar Assad's regime, blamed by the Syrian opposition for the attack. The international aid group Doctors Without Borders says at least 355 people were killed in the Aug. 21 attack in a suburb of Damascus, the Syrian capital. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia/AP
Syrian refugees pass through the Turkish Cilvegozu gate border, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2013. U.N. chemical weapons experts have left Syria and crossed into neighboring Lebanon. The team on Friday carried out a fourth and final day of inspection as they sought to determine precisely what happened in the Aug. 21 alleged chemical weapons attack near Damascus. The team took samples from victims for examination in laboratories in Europe. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia/AP
Palestinians holds placards in front of a Syrian flag during a protest against a possible military attack by the United States on Syria, in Rafah Refugee Camp, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Adel Hana/AP
Syrian refugee, Khadija Mohammed washes clothes inside her tent, at a temporary refugee camp in the eastern Lebanese town of Faour near the border with Syria, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013. U.N. chemical weapons experts headed to a Damascus suburb on Wednesday for a new tour of areas struck by a purported poison gas attack, activists said, as the U.S. laid the groundwork for a possible punitive strike and the U.N. chief pleaded for more time for diplomacy. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Bilal Hussein/AP
Syrian refugees arrive at the Turkish Cilvegozu gate border, Monday, Sept. 2, 2013. Routine prevailed at a US-Turkish airbase in southern Turkey on Monday, a day after the US alleged that sarin gas was used in an August chemical weapons attack in Syria. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia/AP
A Palestinian girl holds a placard during a protest against a possible military attack by the United States on Syria, in Rafah Refugee Camp, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Adel Hana/AP
Syrian refugees pass through the Turkish Cilvegozu gate border crossing, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2013. U.S. President Barack Obama said he has decided that the United States should take military action against Syria in response to a deadly chemical weapons attack, but he said he will seek congressional authorization for the use of force. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia/AP
Children walk past tents of a Syrian refugees camp in Yayladagi, Turkey, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013. The civil war in Syria has forced over 2 million people out of the country and over 4 million others are displaced within its borders, making Syrians the nation with the largest number of people torn from their homes, U.N. officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia/AP
A refugee camp is seen in the Syrian territory near the Turkish border town of Cilvegozu, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013. The civil war in Syria has forced over 2 million people out of the country and over 4 million others are displaced within its borders, making Syrians the nation with the largest number of people torn from their homes, U.N. officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia/AP
Syrian refugees stand sit in front of a closed shop in Reyhanli, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2013. U.S. President Barack Obama said he has decided that the United States should take military action against Syria in response to a deadly chemical weapons attack, but he said he will seek congressional authorization for the use of force. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia/AP
A Syrian refugee carries his suitcase as he passes through the Turkish Cilvegozu gate border, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2013. U.S. President Barack Obama said he has decided that the United States should take military action against Syria in response to a deadly chemical weapons attack, but he said he will seek congressional authorization for the use of force. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia/AP
Syrian refugees carry their belongings after entering Turkish territory at the Cilvegozu border gate, in Turkey, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013. The civil war in Syria has forced over 2 million people out of the country and over 4 million others are displaced within its borders, making Syrians the nation with the largest number of people torn from their homes, U.N. officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia/AP
A refugee camp in Syrian territory is seen near Cilvegozu, Turkey, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2013. A Syrian state-run newspaper on Sunday called President Barack Obama's decision to seek congressional approval before taking military action against Syria "the start of the historic American retreat." (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia/AP
Syrian refugees attend Friday prayers in Reyhanli, Turkey, Friday, Aug. 30, 2013. United Nations experts are investigating the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria as the United States and its allies prepare for the possibility of a punitive strike against President Bashar Assad's regime, blamed by the Syrian opposition for the attack. The international aid group Doctors Without Borders says at least 355 people were killed in the Aug. 21 attack in a suburb of Damascus, the Syrian capital. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia/AP
A Syrian refugee holds a passport and a baby as she passes through the Turkish Cilvegozu gate border with Syria, Friday, Aug. 30, 2013. United Nations experts are investigating the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria as the United States and allies prepare for the possibility of a punitive strike against President Bashar Assad's regime, blamed by the Syrian opposition for the attack. The international aid group Doctors Without Borders says at least 355 people were killed in the Aug. 21 attack. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia/AP
Syrian refugees arrive at the Turkish Cilvegozu gate border, Monday, Sept. 2, 2013. Routine prevailed at a US-Turkish airbase in southern Turkey on Monday, a day after the US alleged that sarin gas was used in an August chemical weapons attack in Syria. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia/AP
A Turkish customs officer, left, check passports of Syrian refugees at the Cilvegozu border gate, in Turkey, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013. The civil war in Syria has forced over 2 million people out of the country and over 4 million others are displaced within its borders, making Syrians the nation with the largest number of people torn from their homes, U.N. officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia/AP
