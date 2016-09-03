Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trends:
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
INFORMES ESPECIALES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Advertisement

Noticias Caracol  /  Mundo  /  Jeff Williams se divierte en el espacio: tomó unas inéditas fotos de la Tierra

Jeff Williams se divierte en el espacio: tomó unas inéditas fotos de la Tierra

fotos_tierra.jpg
By: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Updated: septiembre 03, 2016 05:35 PM

El astronauta Jeff Williams se ha mantenido muy activo con su cámara en la Estación Espacial Internacional.
Williams tiene el récord de más días en el espacio para un astronauta de Estados Unidos.
Hasta el 23 de agosto pasado, había acumulado 534 días en varias misiones. Ningún otro estadounidense ha estado tanto tiempo en el espacio como él.
En su estadía, ha aprovechado para retratar el planeta y estas son las increíbles fotos que ha logrado:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

 

Tags

Noticias Caracol

Nasa

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.