Jeff Williams se divierte en el espacio: tomó unas inéditas fotos de la Tierra

El astronauta Jeff Williams se ha mantenido muy activo con su cámara en la Estación Espacial Internacional.
Williams tiene el récord de más días en el espacio para un astronauta de Estados Unidos.
Hasta el 23 de agosto pasado, había acumulado 534 días en varias misiones. Ningún otro estadounidense ha estado tanto tiempo en el espacio como él.
En su estadía, ha aprovechado para retratar el planeta y estas son las increíbles fotos que ha logrado:
Need a mental escape from summer heat? Try these frozen volcanoes of Kamchatka. Hi-res here: https://t.co/yoSrzsjQ2e pic.twitter.com/oGdM4Apw8N— Jeff Williams (@Astro_Jeff) September 3, 2016
Incredible noctilucent clouds. Hi-res here:https://t.co/X6JHumwKAhhttps://t.co/kH8FPaLlodhttps://t.co/ai1KNDfkIp pic.twitter.com/ji6SC08PuO— Jeff Williams (@Astro_Jeff) September 3, 2016
Bahama reefs and sand waves. Hi-res here:https://t.co/570BCdZKdqhttps://t.co/1rma7Dn9mZhttps://t.co/9G2Zzdghvh pic.twitter.com/HRnLrtRyEN— Jeff Williams (@Astro_Jeff) September 3, 2016
Musandam peninsula, Strait of Hormuz, and Zagros Mountains Iran. Hi-res here: https://t.co/BSPnON2icN pic.twitter.com/Grt3eHkJPW— Jeff Williams (@Astro_Jeff) September 2, 2016
San Francisco Bay. Hi-res here: https://t.co/AsLE3Pzlii pic.twitter.com/lCEf5cVZuq— Jeff Williams (@Astro_Jeff) September 2, 2016
Coral reefs and sand waves, Mozambique Bazaruto Archipelago. Hi-res here:https://t.co/HfYATBzbTW pic.twitter.com/ZdQJiQjP67— Jeff Williams (@Astro_Jeff) August 31, 2016
Cuba, Keys, Bahamas...very nice! Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico region. Hi-res here: https://t.co/xDZz0HRxuU pic.twitter.com/u2PsX0koCd— Jeff Williams (@Astro_Jeff) August 31, 2016
#OTD 1916 @NatlParkService was born. Celebrate the centennial with me as I share my photos & personal story. #NPS100https://t.co/yPGO6NGgRX— Jeff Williams (@Astro_Jeff) August 25, 2016
