Kim Jong-Un realizó una visita “no oficial” y secreta a China

El líder norcoreano fue recibido por el presidente Xi Jinping con gran pompa. El encuentro se da como antesala ante la posible reunión con Trump.
Hoy se difundieron las imágenes del histórico viaje del dirigente al gigante asiático, su primera visita al extranjero desde que llegó al poder.
Fue recibido con gran pompa, junto a su esposa, en una señal de la voluntad de acercamiento entre los dos históricos aliados, que se da como antesala de la cumbre prevista entre el dirigente norcoreano y el presidente estadounidense Donald Trump, quien mediante un trino reaccionó a esta visita.
Received message last night from XI JINPING of China that his meeting with KIM JONG UN went very well and that KIM looks forward to his meeting with me. In the meantime, and unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018
For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility. Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018
