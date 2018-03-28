Advertisement

Trends:
MURIÓ BENEDICTO XVI
ESPECIAL DE INOCENTES
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
Kim Jong-Un realizó una visita "no oficial" y secreta a China

Kim Jong-Un realizó una visita “no oficial” y secreta a China
Updated: marzo 28, 2018 09:39 PM

El líder norcoreano fue recibido por el presidente Xi Jinping con gran pompa. El encuentro se da como antesala ante la posible reunión con Trump.
Hoy se difundieron las imágenes del histórico viaje del dirigente al gigante asiático, su primera visita al extranjero desde que llegó al poder.
Fue recibido con gran pompa, junto a su esposa, en una señal de la voluntad de acercamiento entre los dos históricos aliados, que se da como antesala de la cumbre prevista entre el dirigente norcoreano y el presidente estadounidense Donald Trump, quien mediante un trino reaccionó a esta visita.

