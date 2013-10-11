Advertisement

Mundo  /  Las balas la hicieron más fuerte: un año en la vida de Malala

Las balas la hicieron más fuerte: un año en la vida de Malala

Updated: octubre 11, 2013 06:27 AM

El 9 de octubre de 2012 fue atacada por talibanes por defender el derecho a la educación de las mujeres en su país. Desde entonces, es símbolo de valentía.

