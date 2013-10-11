Las balas la hicieron más fuerte: un año en la vida de Malala

1 of 11

In this undated image released by the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, on Friday Oct. 19, 2012, showing 15-year old Pakistani shooting victim Malala Yousufzai, who is recovering in Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, England, after being attacked and shot in the head by Taliban gunmen in Pakistan for advocating education for girls. Malala was shot and critically wounded on Oct. 9 as she headed home from school in the northwest Swat Valley, Pakistan, and was evacuated to Birmingham for ongoing treatment, where she is reported to be improving. (AP Photo / University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust)