Las lágrimas de Meghan Markle al ver cruzar el ataúd de Isabel II: ¿sinceras o actuadas?

Se llevó a cabo en Londres el funeral de
Luego de la ceremonia religiosa, el ataúd de la reina salió para ser llevado al castillo de Windsor, en donde se realizó otro servicio religioso más pequeño y en donde, finalmente, fue enterrada.
A la salida del ataúd, varias cámaras notaron que una lágrima rodaba por la mejilla de Meghan Markle, quien se la limpió sutilmente con la mano.
De inmediato, las redes sociales se dividieron en quienes la criticaron “por su actuación” y quienes la defendieron asegurando que no había hecho nada mal y que su sentimiento es genuino.
"Meghan! One tear, left eye, go!"— Royally Blunt (@RoyallyBlunt) September 19, 2022
- Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/HhFhukkfhr
There are no hashtags trending for Prince Andrew — a man who partied with a sex offender and paid £12 million to a victim of sex trafficking. Instead, they tear apart a woman supporting her grieving husband. Make it make sense. #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/dQfvGxQglz— Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) September 10, 2022
Crocodile tears as she realises the damage she has caused? . Meghan Markle spotted wiping away tear after Queen's funeral https://t.co/L4TCOlE1bS via @MetroUK— Our Bou aka Vanesa or Vince🕊️💕🦊🦔🐿️🦦🐾🐦🐸 (@happy_foxxy) September 19, 2022
1 tear. She’s a decent actress.— Heytheresoapy (@heytheresoapy) September 19, 2022
Meghan Markle breaks down in tears as she's overcome with grief at Queen's funeral #SmartNews https://t.co/P3oxGdHoFk
The comments attacking #MeghanMarkle #DuchessOfSussex for shedding a tear at a funeral, like most people do, are just sickening and racist. There is nothing this woman can do right in the eyes of her haters. This is truly vile and reprehensible on every level. #PrinceHarry https://t.co/h4uSZ27VA9— Island Girl - 100% Pro-Choice, Vote Blue in 2022 (@bluepolitics_) September 19, 2022
Durante la ceremonia en la abadía, el príncipe Harry y Kate Middleton fueron parte de la procesión, detrás de los príncipes de Gales, William y Kate, y de sus hijos, George y Charlotte, así como del príncipe Eduardo y su esposa.
En el servicio, los duques de Sussex ocuparon una banca en la segunda línea, junto a la princesa Beatriz y su esposo.