Las lágrimas de Meghan Markle al ver cruzar el ataúd de Isabel II: ¿sinceras o actuadas?

Las lágrimas de Meghan Markle al ver cruzar el ataúd de Isabel II: ¿sinceras o actuadas?

Muchos ojos estuvieron posados en la esposa del príncipe Harry, por lo que este momento no pasó desapercibido. Unos la alabaron y otros la criticaron.

Las lágrimas de Meghan Markle en funeral de Isabel II
Meghan Markle, duquesa de Sussex, estuvo en todos los eventos del funeral de la reina Isabel II.
AFP
Por: Mireya Fernández Beltrán
|

Se llevó a cabo en Londres el funeral de la reina Isabel II . La jornada comenzó con un servicio religioso en la abadía de Westminster, a la que asistieron jefes de Estado, casas reales y representantes de las naciones.

Luego de la ceremonia religiosa, el ataúd de la reina salió para ser llevado al castillo de Windsor, en donde se realizó otro servicio religioso más pequeño y en donde, finalmente, fue enterrada.

Publicidad

A la salida del ataúd, varias cámaras notaron que una lágrima rodaba por la mejilla de Meghan Markle, quien se la limpió sutilmente con la mano.

De inmediato, las redes sociales se dividieron en quienes la criticaron “por su actuación” y quienes la defendieron asegurando que no había hecho nada mal y que su sentimiento es genuino.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Durante la ceremonia en la abadía, el príncipe Harry y Kate Middleton fueron parte de la procesión, detrás de los príncipes de Gales, William y Kate, y de sus hijos, George y Charlotte, así como del príncipe Eduardo y su esposa.

En el servicio, los duques de Sussex ocuparon una banca en la segunda línea, junto a la princesa Beatriz y su esposo.

