Los niños de la guerra: desgarradoras imágenes de menores víctimas del conflicto entre Israel y Hamás

"

Desde el pasado fin de semana, ataques entre Israel y Hamás han dejado miles de muertos y heridos, de lado y lado de la frontera.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / People standing on a rooftop watch as a ball of fire and smoke rises above a building in Gaza City on October 7, 2023 during an Israeli air strike that hit the Palestine Tower building. At least 70 people were reported killed in Israel, while Gaza authorities released a death toll of 198 in the bloodiest escalation in the wider conflict since May 2021, with hundreds more wounded on both sides. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)