Luces de esperanza: espectaculares imágenes de la Navidad en el mundo

Luces de esperanza: espectaculares imágenes de la Navidad en el mundo

navidad2_1.jpg
1 of 20
navidad2_1.jpg
París
2 of 20
París
París
3 of 20
París
Rusia
4 of 20
Rusia
Rusia
5 of 20
Rusia
España
6 of 20
España
Siria
7 of 20
Siria
Siria
8 of 20
Siria
Siria
9 of 20
Siria
Estados Unidos
10 of 20
Estados Unidos
Estados Unidos
11 of 20
Estados Unidos
Estados Unidos
12 of 20
Estados Unidos
Estados Unidos
13 of 20
Estados Unidos
París
14 of 20
París
India
15 of 20
India
China
16 of 20
China
París
17 of 20
París
AUSTRALIA-CHRISTMAS-BEACH
18 of 20

Visitors take photos with surf lifesavers next to a Christmas tree and an inflatable reindeer on Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 25, 2015. Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach is a popular place to celebrate Christmas Day for locals and tourists alike. AFP PHOTO / Peter PARKS / AFP / PETER PARKS

PETER PARKS/AFP

navidad_3.jpg
19 of 20
navidad_3.jpg
navidadmundial_2.jpg
20 of 20
navidadmundial_2.jpg
Actualizado: diciembre 25, 2015 10:37 AM

Desde Oriente hasta Occidente, de Norte a Sur, el planeta se congrega en torno a la festividad.

