Macabra muerte de joven durante un ritual de iniciación en una universidad

VIOLENCE HAS NO PLACE IN ADAMSON!



Silip@Lente—AdU, together with the whole Adamson community, firmly stands against hazing and to #ENDtheCultureofFratRelatedViolence in tribute for our Klasmeyt John Matthew Salilig who was a victim of hazing.#JusticeForJohnMatthewSalilig pic.twitter.com/JBmOTRVyZD