Mujer es condenada por disfrazarse de la reina de Tailandia

BREAKING



Jatuporn Sae-Ung, a protester charged with royal defamation for wearing a Thai traditional dress at a “fashion show” during the protest on Silom Road on 29 October 2020, has been sentenced to 3 years in prison.



(Photo by Ginger Cat) pic.twitter.com/mTDBQ3jZGO