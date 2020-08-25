Youtuber murió repentinamente, pero eso no le impidió salvar la vida de otros
La esposa de Landon Clifford fue quien comunicó sobre su fallecimiento y dió un emotivo mensaje.
El youtuber Landon Clifford era conocido por hacer vlogs junto a su esposa, Camryn, sobre su vida como padres adolescentes. Sin embargo, recientemente se conoció que estaba en coma debido a una lesión cerebral de la que no se tiene más información.
Fue Camryn Clifford la encargada de hacer pública la noticia sobre la muerte de Landon a través de un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram.
August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be. After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the isle. He was meant to die old with me. Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel. All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully.
“Después de pasar 6 días en coma, falleció y donó varios órganos a personas necesitadas en todo el país. Murió salvando la vida de otros. Ese es el tipo de persona que era”, expresó.
Además lamentó: “Era tan joven y tenía mucha más vida por vivir”.
Los suscriptores del canal Cam & Fam (perteneciente a la pareja) han reunido 20.000 dólares para ayudar a la joven viuda con los costes médicos y funeral de Landon Clifford.