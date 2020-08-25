Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
CUARENTENA BOGOTÁ
RESCATE MINEROS
CORONAVIRUS
SALVEMOS A LOS EMPRENDEDORES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Publicidad

Inicio  /  Mundo  / Youtuber murió repentinamente, pero eso no le impidió salvar la vida de otros
Mundo
|
25 de Agosto, 2020

Youtuber murió repentinamente, pero eso no le impidió salvar la vida de otros

La esposa de Landon Clifford fue quien comunicó sobre su fallecimiento y dió un emotivo mensaje.

Por: Noticiascaracol.com / 
YOUTUBER MURIO.png
Murió youtuber Landon Clifford luego de pasar seis días en coma
Imagen de referencia - Unsplash

El youtuber Landon Clifford era conocido por hacer vlogs junto a su esposa, Camryn, sobre su vida como padres adolescentes. Sin embargo, recientemente se conoció que estaba en coma debido a una lesión cerebral de la que no se tiene más información.

Fue Camryn Clifford la encargada de hacer pública la noticia sobre la muerte de Landon a través de un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be. After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the isle. He was meant to die old with me. Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel. All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully.

A post shared by Camryn Clifford (@camandfam) on

“Después de pasar 6 días en coma, falleció y donó varios órganos a personas necesitadas en todo el país. Murió salvando la vida de otros. Ese es el tipo de persona que era”, expresó.

Además lamentó: “Era tan joven y tenía mucha más vida por vivir”.

Los suscriptores del canal Cam & Fam (perteneciente a la pareja) han reunido 20.000 dólares para ayudar a la joven viuda con los costes médicos y funeral de Landon Clifford.

Noticiascaracol.com

Temas relacionados

Mundo

Youtubers

Estados Unidos

Vea también:

Publicidad

Lo más visto

Thumbnail
Informes especiales

Implementación de los acuerdos de paz se retrasaría hasta 10 años: Contraloría

Los problemas para el anhelado fin del conflicto pasan por un presupuesto inferior al destinado en el pasado para lograr una transformación del campo.
Thumbnail
Colombia

Quieren sembrar caos, desplazar pobladores y Fuerzas Militares: expertos sobre masacres en Colombia

Especialistas en seguridad aseguran que grupos armados están recrudeciendo la violencia para apropiarse de territorios.
Thumbnail
Mundo

La pandemia del COVID-19 significó un respiro para el planeta

Expertos se preguntan si es esta una nueva oportunidad para cambiar la mentalidad de miles de millones de personas.
Thumbnail
Mundo

Nicolás Maduro asegura que no le temblará el pulso para capturar a Juan Guaidó

El líder del régimen venezolano se pronunció en ese sentido cuando le preguntaron por qué el dirigente opositor no ha sido detenido.
Thumbnail
Salud

¿Es normal que estén apareciendo fallecidos de otros días en reporte sobre COVID-19?

Mucha confusión han generado los reportes recientes del coronavirus en Colombia, pues aparecen víctimas fatales de hasta 10 días atrás. Epidemiólogos se pronuncian.
Thumbnail
Antioquia

Murió el joven herido en persecución policial a una lujosa camioneta en Medellín

Pablo Medina Ossa huía de un control de las autoridades con otro hombre. Su vehículo recibió unos 20 disparos. Su familia dice que no estaba armado.
Thumbnail
Antioquia

Incendio en Itagüí deja más de 10 casas incineradas y 100 damnificados

La emergencia ocurrió en la noche del sábado en la vereda El Porvenir. Algunos de los afectados son desplazados por la violencia.
Thumbnail
Antioquia

Vía Medellín-Costa Atlántica completa un mes cerrada: denuncian desabastecimiento

Un derrumbe en la zona de Puerto Valdivia afecta la movilidad hacia el norte de Colombia. Incluso el transporte de los enfermos con COVID-19 se dificulta.
alcaldia-de-venecia-antioquia.jpg
Antioquia

Ataque armado en una casa de Venecia, Antioquia, deja tres muertos y un herido

Entre las víctimas de la nueva masacre ocurrida en el suroeste del departamento hay un adolescente de 17 años.
Mineros rescate.jpg
Colombia

Tras casi 100 horas atrapados, salen los tres mineros de socavón en Lenguazaque

Llegaron a estar a 37 metros bajo tierra, pero sus colegas y los rescatistas trabajaron sin descanso para sacarlos. Fueron traslados a centros asistenciales.
pico y cédula 24 de agosto.jpg
Antioquia

Pico y cédula en Medellín y el Valle de Aburrá hoy lunes 24 de agosto

Con esta medida se pretende evitar aglomeraciones que aumenten los contagios de coronavirus.
PRUEBAS-DE-COVID-EN-COLOMBIA-AGOSTO.jpg
Salud

Más de 17 mil muertos por COVID en Colombia, el equivalente a todos los habitantes de Villa de Leyva

El dato, más que pánico, llama a la reflexión y a generar conciencia sobre el autocuidado. El país ya ocupa el puesto 11 entre los que más víctimas mortales deja la pandemia.
Al continuar la navegación, el usuario autoriza que el portal web, propiedad de Caracol Televisión S.A., haga uso de Cookies de acuerdo con esta Política.
ENTENDIDO