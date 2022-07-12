Publicidad

Inicio  /  Mundo  / NASA difunde nuevas imágenes tomadas con el telescopio James Webb

NASA difunde nuevas imágenes tomadas con el telescopio James Webb

"Cada una de ellas dará a la humanidad una visión del universo que nunca hemos visto", señaló el administrador de la agencia.

imágenes James Webb
El telescopio espacial James Webb es el observatorio más potente que se ha puesto en órbita
HANDOUT/AFP
Por: AFP
|
Editado por: Oscar Rosas

La NASA empezó a difundir el martes una oleada de imágenes tomadas con el telescopio espacial James Webb , el observatorio más potente que se ha puesto en órbita.

"Esta mañana, gente de todo el planeta va a ver las imágenes captadas por este telescopio, y cada imagen es un nuevo descubrimiento", dijo el administrador de la NASA, Bill Nelson.

"Cada una de ellas dará a la humanidad una visión del universo que nunca hemos visto", añadió el director Nelson.

