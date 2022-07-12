NASA difunde nuevas imágenes tomadas con el telescopio James Webb

La NASA empezó a difundir el martes una oleada de
"Esta mañana, gente de todo el planeta va a ver las imágenes captadas por este telescopio, y cada imagen es un nuevo descubrimiento", dijo el administrador de la NASA, Bill Nelson.
Mid-infrared astronomer Karl Gordon explains how @NASAWebb's mid-infrared image of the Southern Ring planetary nebula reveals two stars at the center — uncovering a binary star system in exquisite detail. #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/RNNnf0Atxi— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022
Take Five: Captured in exquisite detail, @NASAWebb peered through the thick dust of Stephan’s Quintet, a galaxy cluster showing huge shockwaves and tidal tails. This is a front-row seat to galactic evolution: https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/em9wSJPkEU— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022
"Cada una de ellas dará a la humanidad una visión del universo que nunca hemos visto", añadió el director Nelson.
Cosmic cliffs & a sea of stars. @NASAWebb reveals baby stars in the Carina Nebula, where ultraviolet radiation and stellar winds shape colossal walls of dust and gas. https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/dXCokBAYGQ— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022
"Somewhere something incredible is waiting to be known."@SenBillNelson reflects on the words of astronomer Carl Sagan as we marvel at @NASAWebb's first images. https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/eYGQU8egNv— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022