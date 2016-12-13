Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trends:
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
INFORMES ESPECIALES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Advertisement

Noticias Caracol  /  Mundo  /  Niño que hizo camiseta de Messi con una bolsa cumplió sueño de conocer al crack

Niño que hizo camiseta de Messi con una bolsa cumplió sueño de conocer al crack

jndn3d.jpg
1 of 12
jndn3d.jpg
El niño afgano que se convertiría en una sensación en Internet después de que sus fotos con una improvisada camiseta del astro argentino del FC Barcelona Lionel Messi se volvieran virales, cumplió este martes su sueño de conocer personalmente al futbol
2 of 12

A handout picture released by Qatar�s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy on December 13, 2016 shows Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (C-L) holding six-year-old Afghan boy Murtaza Ahmadi (C-R) in Doha, upon the team's arrival to play a friendly match against Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli. An Afghan boy who became an internet sensation after pictures of him wearing an improvised Lionel Messi football shirt went viral finally got to meet his superstar idol. / AFP PHOTO / Qatar�s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy / STRINGER / == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / Qatar�s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==

STRINGER/AFP

Murtaza Ahmadi se encontró con el delantero del Barça en Doha, donde el actual campeón de la Liga española jugaba en la jornada un partido amistoso ante el equipo saudita de Al Ahli.
3 of 12
Murtaza Ahmadi se encontró con el delantero del Barça en Doha, donde el actual campeón de la Liga española jugaba en la jornada un partido amistoso ante el equipo saudita de Al Ahli.
Estaba previsto que Murtaza, de 6 años de edad, procedente de la provincia rural de Ghazni, ubicada al suroeste de Kabul, saliera al campo de juego del estadio Al Gharrafa de Doha junto al crack argentino.
4 of 12
Estaba previsto que Murtaza, de 6 años de edad, procedente de la provincia rural de Ghazni, ubicada al suroeste de Kabul, saliera al campo de juego del estadio Al Gharrafa de Doha junto al crack argentino.
"La imagen que el mundo quería ver", publicaron en un tuit los organizadores de la Copa del Mundo de fútbol de Catar-2022, que hicieron posible este encuentro. "El niño de seis años que soñaba con conocer a su ídolo, #Messi, finalmente lo hace realidad
5 of 12
"La imagen que el mundo quería ver", publicaron en un tuit los organizadores de la Copa del Mundo de fútbol de Catar-2022, que hicieron posible este encuentro. "El niño de seis años que soñaba con conocer a su ídolo, #Messi, finalmente lo hace realidad
"Estoy muy contento de haber conocido a mi héroe, es un sueño para mí", declaró el niño afgano según los responsables de Catar-2022.
6 of 12
"Estoy muy contento de haber conocido a mi héroe, es un sueño para mí", declaró el niño afgano según los responsables de Catar-2022.
Murtaza se hizo famoso a comienzos de este año cuando fue fotografiado portando una camiseta de la selección argentina confeccionada con bolsas de plástico, en la que inscribió el nombre de su ídolo y el número 10 con un marcador negro.
7 of 12
Murtaza se hizo famoso a comienzos de este año cuando fue fotografiado portando una camiseta de la selección argentina confeccionada con bolsas de plástico, en la que inscribió el nombre de su ídolo y el número 10 con un marcador negro.
La camiseta fue concebida por su hermano adolescente, Homayoun, quien usó bolsas de plástico de una tienda que un vecino había desechado.
8 of 12
La camiseta fue concebida por su hermano adolescente, Homayoun, quien usó bolsas de plástico de una tienda que un vecino había desechado.
"Me gusta mucho Messi, juega muy bien y me gusta la camiseta que me hizo mi hermano", dijo el niño a la AFP en su momento.
9 of 12
"Me gusta mucho Messi, juega muy bien y me gusta la camiseta que me hizo mi hermano", dijo el niño a la AFP en su momento.
Las fotos de Murtaza jugando al fútbol con su indumentaria improvisada fueron publicadas en la red internauta Facebook.
10 of 12
Las fotos de Murtaza jugando al fútbol con su indumentaria improvisada fueron publicadas en la red internauta Facebook.
Después de que estas imágenes se volvieran virales, Murtaza recibió una camiseta verdadera de su ídolo.
11 of 12
Después de que estas imágenes se volvieran virales, Murtaza recibió una camiseta verdadera de su ídolo.
Su padre, Mohmad Arif Ahmadi, dijo en aquel momento: "quiero que mi hijo se convierta en el Messi de Afganistán".
12 of 12
Su padre, Mohmad Arif Ahmadi, dijo en aquel momento: "quiero que mi hijo se convierta en el Messi de Afganistán".
By: AFP
|
Updated: diciembre 13, 2016 03:33 PM

Murtaza Ahmadi, el pequeño afgano, se hizo viral en redes a comienzos de este año por su improvisada indumentaria.

Tags

Noticias Caracol

Afganistán

Lionel Messi

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.