Niño que hizo camiseta de Messi con una bolsa cumplió sueño de conocer al crack

A handout picture released by Qatar�s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy on December 13, 2016 shows Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (C-L) holding six-year-old Afghan boy Murtaza Ahmadi (C-R) in Doha, upon the team's arrival to play a friendly match against Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli. An Afghan boy who became an internet sensation after pictures of him wearing an improvised Lionel Messi football shirt went viral finally got to meet his superstar idol. / AFP PHOTO / Qatar�s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy / STRINGER / == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / Qatar�s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==

STRINGER/AFP