¡No apto para cardíacos! El momento en que motor de avión se incendió en pleno vuelo

El avión Boeing 777 de United Airlines que llevaba a cabo el vuelo 328 desde Denver hacia Honolulu, en Hawái, sufrió un incidente luego de que uno de sus motores terminara envuelto en llamas.
Un pasajero registró cómo se veía el motor incendiándose en pleno vuelo.
A passenger on United 328 took this video of flames shooting out from the engine. Some people told me they said prayers and held their loved ones' hands as they looked out the window. Flight was on its way to Hawaii from Denver. Glad everyone onboard is safe #9News pic.twitter.com/c8TNYlugU2— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) February 20, 2021
El avión tuvo que aterrizar de emergencia y lo hizo sin percances. Nadie resultó herido.
Bloomberg compartió imágenes del momento del incidente.
MORE: These pictures were taken outside Denver International Airport of the United Airlines plane that dropped debris in Broomfield, Colorado.— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) February 20, 2021
The Broomfield Police Department said the plane landed safely. 📷: Hayden Smith pic.twitter.com/EpY6sZJqEc
No obstante, algunos pedazos de la aeronave terminaron en un parque de Broomfield.
LOOK: Plane debris sprinkled the city of Broomfield, Colorado, landing in backyards and public parks.— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) February 20, 2021
No injuries reported at this time pic.twitter.com/g6BoYqmtTr
LATEST: These photos provided by the Broomfield Police Department show debris scattered in the front yard of a house near 13th and Elmwood https://t.co/CXbvypB9Su pic.twitter.com/JScY4F1NA3— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) February 20, 2021
Autoridades aeronáuticas de Estados Unidos investigan qué pudo provocar las fallas en el motor.