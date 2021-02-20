Publicidad

¡No apto para cardíacos! El momento en que motor de avión se incendió en pleno vuelo

¡No apto para cardíacos! El momento en que motor de avión se incendió en pleno vuelo

Pedazos de la aeronave cayeron en un parque de Broomfield, EE. UU. Por fortuna, los pasajeros solo sufrieron un gran susto y no hubo heridos en tierra. Videos y fotos.

Motor de avión de United Airlines en llamas
Por: Noticiascaracol.com
|

El avión Boeing 777 de United Airlines que llevaba a cabo el vuelo 328 desde Denver hacia Honolulu, en Hawái, sufrió un incidente luego de que uno de sus motores terminara envuelto en llamas.

Un pasajero registró cómo se veía el motor incendiándose en pleno vuelo.

El avión tuvo que aterrizar de emergencia y lo hizo sin percances. Nadie resultó herido.

Bloomberg compartió imágenes del momento del incidente.

No obstante, algunos pedazos de la aeronave terminaron en un parque de Broomfield.

Autoridades aeronáuticas de Estados Unidos investigan qué pudo provocar las fallas en el motor.

