Noticias Caracol  /  Mundo  /  #Orgullo2017: estos famosos salieron del closet y ahora son íconos de la comunidad LGBTI

#Orgullo2017: estos famosos salieron del closet y ahora son íconos de la comunidad LGBTI

Ellen DeGeneres
1 of 18
Ellen DeGeneres
Anderson Cooper
2 of 18
Anderson Cooper
Caitlyn Jenner
3 of 18
Caitlyn Jenner
Claudia López
4 of 18
Claudia López
Ellen Page
5 of 18
Ellen Page
Gauthier Destenay
6 of 18
Gauthier Destenay
Ian Mckellen
7 of 18
Ian Mckellen
Jim Parsons
8 of 18
Jim Parsons
Juan Gabriel
9 of 18
Juan Gabriel
Juan Pablo Jaramillo
10 of 18
Juan Pablo Jaramillo
Michelle Rodríguez
11 of 18
Michelle Rodríguez
Neil Patrick Harris
12 of 18
Neil Patrick Harris
Orlando Cruz
13 of 18
Orlando Cruz
Pedro Almodóvar
14 of 18
Pedro Almodóvar
Pedro Santos
15 of 18
Pedro Santos
Ricky Martin
16 of 18
Ricky Martin
Tiziano Ferro
17 of 18
Tiziano Ferro
Wentworth Miller
18 of 18
Wentworth Miller
Por: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Actualizado: junio 28, 2017 12:21 PM

Deportistas, artistas, políticos y periodistas aprovechan su popularidad para hacer eco a la lucha por la igualdad.

