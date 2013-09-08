Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  Mundo  /  Patito de hule gigante ahora nada en aguas chinas

Patito de hule gigante ahora nada en aguas chinas

China Giant Yellow Rubber Duck
1 of 6

A drone camera hovers near a giant yellow rubber duck created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman as an art piece floating in an enclosed branch of Beijing's Yongding river in Beijing, China, Friday, Sept. 6, 2013. The 18-meter tall inflatable duck resembling a popular yellow rubber toy made its debut in Beijing on Friday after attracting wide attention in previous appearances in eight major cities around the world. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Ng Han Guan/AP

China Giant Yellow Rubber Duck
2 of 6

A woman holds up a tiny rubber duck for a photo near a giant yellow rubber duck created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman as an art piece floating in an enclosed branch of Beijing's Yongding river in Beijing, China, Friday, Sept. 6, 2013. The 18-meter tall inflatable duck resembling a popular yellow rubber toy made its debut in Beijing on Friday after attracting wide attention in previous appearances in eight major cities around the world. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Ng Han Guan/AP

China Giant Yellow Rubber Duck
3 of 6

Security guards chase away photographers near a giant yellow rubber duck created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman as an art piece floating in an enclosed branch of Beijing's Yongding river in Beijing, China, Friday, Sept. 6, 2013. The 18-meter tall inflatable duck resembling a popular yellow rubber toy made its debut in Beijing on Friday after attracting wide attention in previous appearances in eight major cities around the world. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Ng Han Guan/AP

China Giant Yellow Rubber Duck
4 of 6

A high speed bullet train past near a giant yellow rubber duck created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman as an art piece floating in an enclosed branch of Beijing's Yongding river in Beijing, China, Friday, Sept. 6, 2013. The 18-meter tall inflatable duck resembling a popular yellow rubber toy made its debut in Beijing on Friday after attracting wide attention in previous appearances in eight major cities around the world. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Ng Han Guan/AP

China Giant Yellow Rubber Duck
5 of 6

A woman with a small rubber duck poses for photos near a giant yellow rubber duck created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman as an art piece floating in an enclosed branch of Beijing's Yongding river in Beijing, China, Friday, Sept. 6, 2013. The 18-meter tall inflatable duck resembling a popular yellow rubber toy made its debut in Beijing on Friday after attracting wide attention in previous appearances in eight major cities around the world. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Ng Han Guan/AP

China Giant Yellow Rubber Duck
6 of 6

A woman poses with a small rubber duck near a giant yellow rubber duck created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman as an art piece floating in an enclosed branch of the Yongding river in Beijing, China, Friday, Sept. 6, 2013. The 18-meter tall inflatable duck resembling a popular yellow rubber toy made its debut in Beijing on Friday after attracting wide attention in previous appearances in eight major cities around the world. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Ng Han Guan/AP
Actualizado: septiembre 08, 2013 09:24 AM

La creación del artista holandés Florentijn Hofman ha viajado por varios países del mundo.

