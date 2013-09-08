Patito de hule gigante ahora nada en aguas chinas

2 of 6

A woman holds up a tiny rubber duck for a photo near a giant yellow rubber duck created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman as an art piece floating in an enclosed branch of Beijing's Yongding river in Beijing, China, Friday, Sept. 6, 2013. The 18-meter tall inflatable duck resembling a popular yellow rubber toy made its debut in Beijing on Friday after attracting wide attention in previous appearances in eight major cities around the world. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Ng Han Guan/AP