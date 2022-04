Prófugo colombiano condenado por matar a su esposa fue capturado en Estados Unidos

#BREAKING: Today, #FBI Boston and @ICEgovERO arrested a Colombian fugitive, William Hernando Usma Acosta, wanted for the murder of his wife & attempted murder of his daughter, 27 years ago. The FBI found him living in Belmont, MA, as Carlos Alberto Rendon. https://t.co/gtSTf1c3is pic.twitter.com/rFxKKPJLGB