Rescate de animales maltratados en Tennessee, Estados Unidos

3 of 12

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE UNITED STATES - On Friday, December 19, 2014, approximately 60 dogs and other animals were rescued from atrocious conditions in Sequatchie County, Tennessee. Upon arriving at the property, the Sequatchie County Sheriffs Department served a warrant and found a variety of medium and large mix-breed dogs living in cages throughout the house and outside, all covered in feces and trash. Initial veterinary findings include urine scalding, emaciation, dehydration, anemia, and feces crusted feet and coats. Rescuers found multiple deceased dogs in a freezer on the property. Six cats, a parrot and a goat were also found on the property. The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), Humane Educational Society, McKamey Animal Center, Animal Care Center of Ooltewah and local veterinarians assisted authorities with the rescue and removal of all of the animals. In this image, a dog waits to be rescued from inhumane conditions. (Kathy Milani/The Humane Society of the United States)

Kathy Milani/AP Images for The HSUS