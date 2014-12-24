Publicidad

Rescate de animales maltratados en Tennessee, Estados Unidos

Rescate de animales maltratados en Tennessee, Estados Unidos

La Sociedad Protectora de Animales de Estados Unidos rescató a más de 60 perros que eran mantenidos en brutales condiciones en una granja del condado de Sequatchie, Tennessee. 
Según la sociedad, la principal organización de defensa animal norteamericana, los animales malvivían en la inmundicia absoluta. 
El allanamiento fue posible gracias a una orden judicial obtenida por el departamento del Sheriff de Sequatchie. 
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE UNITED STATES - On Friday, December 19, 2014, approximately 60 dogs and other animals were rescued from atrocious conditions in Sequatchie County, Tennessee. Upon arriving at the property, the Sequatchie County Sheriffs Department served a warrant and found a variety of medium and large mix-breed dogs living in cages throughout the house and outside, all covered in feces and trash. Initial veterinary findings include urine scalding, emaciation, dehydration, anemia, and feces crusted feet and coats. Rescuers found multiple deceased dogs in a freezer on the property. Six cats, a parrot and a goat were also found on the property. The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), Humane Educational Society, McKamey Animal Center, Animal Care Center of Ooltewah and local veterinarians assisted authorities with the rescue and removal of all of the animals. In this image, a dog waits to be rescued from inhumane conditions. (Kathy Milani/The Humane Society of the United States)

Kathy Milani/AP Images for The HSUS

Al ingresar al lugar, los ambientalistas encontraron perros de razas medianas y grandes que vivían en jaulas en toda la casa. El espacio estaba casi completamente cubierto de heces y basura. 
De acuerdo con los veterinarios que acudieron al lugar, los animales presentaban varias condiciones extremas. 
Quemaduras de orina, adelgazamiento, deshidratación y anemia, fueron algunos de los padecimientos encontrados. 
Además, los equipos de rescate encontraron varios perros muertos en un congelador en la propiedad.
"Estos animales se ven obligados a vivir vidas inimaginables sin una nutrición adecuada y atención básica”, declaró el director estatal de Tennessee para la HSUS, Leighann Lassiter. 
Adicionalmente, seis gatos, un loro y una cabra también se encontraron en la propiedad. 
El detective que encabezó la investigación, Paul Howard, aseguró que “no se tolerará la crueldad animal en cualquier nivel”.
“Estamos agradecidos con la Sociedad Humanitaria de los Estados Unidos y sus socios por venir y ayudar a rescatar a estos animales en necesidad”, agregó Howard. 
La totalidad de los animales fueron transportados a un hogar especializado, donde son examinados a fondo por equipos de veterinarios. 
Actualizado: diciembre 24, 2014 11:49 AM

Más de 60 perros, así como seis gatos, un loro y una cabra, permanecían recluidos en una granja en brutales condiciones.

