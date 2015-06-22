Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  Mundo  /  "¿Saben qué es el café Obama? Negro y flojo", trinó esposa de ministro israelí

"¿Saben qué es el café Obama? Negro y flojo", trinó esposa de ministro israelí

Por: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Actualizado: junio 22, 2015 10:52 AM

No pasó mucho tiempo para que una ola de críticas llevara a Shalom a borrar su “chiste” y a disculparse con el mandatario estadounidense.

Escribió: “Estoy apenada si herí a alguien. Espero seguir casada una vez mi marido haya aterrizado y sepa lo que hice”.

