"¿Saben qué es el café Obama? Negro y flojo", trinó esposa de ministro israelí

Actualizado: junio 22, 2015 10:52 AM
No pasó mucho tiempo para que una ola de críticas llevara a Shalom a borrar su “chiste” y a disculparse con el mandatario estadounidense.
President Obama I shouldnt have written the inappropriate joke I heard. I like people no matter about their race and religion.— ג׳ודי מוזס Judy Mozes (@JudyMozes) June 21, 2015
Escribió: “Estoy apenada si herí a alguien. Espero seguir casada una vez mi marido haya aterrizado y sepa lo que hice”.
Sorry if I caused any offence to anyone. I hope I will stay married when my husband will land and hear what I did.— ג׳ודי מוזס Judy Mozes (@JudyMozes) June 21, 2015