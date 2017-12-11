 “Se burlan de mi nariz, me llaman feo”: niño que llora por bullying recibe apoyo de famosos

Algunos dijeron que padecieron lo mismo en su infancia, tras conocer el video que la mamá de Keaton Jones grabó y subió a redes.
Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone pic.twitter.com/BR8c4ldDFc— danawhite (@danawhite) December 10, 2017
“No me gusta que me hagan eso y no me gusta que se lo hagan a otros, no está bien. Las personas diferentes no tienen por qué ser insultadas, no es su culpa”, afirmaba entre lágrimas el niño de Tennessee, EE. UU.
Keaton fue sometido a una cirugía en la cabeza para extraerle un tumor por lo que tiene una cicatriz.
Las reacciones de apoyo no se hicieron esperar, como Chris Evans y Mark Ruffalo, que invitaron al niño a la premier de Los Vengadores, y otras estrellas de Hollywood y reconocidos jugadores de fútbol americano.
Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017
Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this. https://t.co/BqJLxu25GN— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2017
So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC— Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017
Keaton-Don't waste time wondering why a bully would be so mean-They're sad people who think hurting others will make them feel better because they really don't like themselves-They're just jealous because you're so smart & handsome❤️Your friend-mh https://t.co/SUMw3OoCTm— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 10, 2017
SuperKeaton ! #KeatonIsAHero #KeatonJones Thx @rob_lane_edits for your instagram post ! You nailed it ! @milliebbrown @ChrisEvans @HamillHimself @EvaLongoria @scooterbraun @victoriabeckham @AntiBullyingPro pic.twitter.com/UmDD2LMBS4— Dominique Delport (@domdelport) December 11, 2017
Keaton jones you are a hero. This extremely raw and real moment has brought hope and truth to so many people. Be you and be forever fearless. Never give up. You are loved!— kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) December 10, 2017
