"Se burlan de mi nariz, me llaman feo": niño que llora por bullying recibe apoyo de famosos

 “Se burlan de mi nariz, me llaman feo”: niño que llora por bullying recibe apoyo de famosos

 “Se burlan de mi nariz, me llaman feo”: niño que llora por bullying recibe apoyo de famosos
Actualizado: diciembre 11, 2017 02:42 PM

Algunos dijeron que padecieron lo mismo en su infancia, tras conocer el video que la mamá de Keaton Jones grabó y subió a redes.

“No me gusta que me hagan eso y no me gusta que se lo hagan a otros, no está bien. Las personas diferentes no tienen por qué ser insultadas, no es su culpa”, afirmaba entre lágrimas el niño de Tennessee, EE. UU.

Keaton fue sometido a una cirugía en la cabeza para extraerle un tumor por lo que tiene una cicatriz.

Las reacciones de apoyo no se hicieron esperar, como Chris Evans y Mark Ruffalo, que invitaron al niño a la premier de Los Vengadores, y otras estrellas de Hollywood y reconocidos jugadores de fútbol americano.

