Superluna de nieve podrá observarse esta noche en Colombia

Updated: febrero 19, 2019 09:17 PM
Lleva este nombre por coincidir con las intensas nevadas en el hemisferio norte. El fenómeno se podrá apreciar nuevamente el próximo 21 de marzo.
Fue visible en todo el mundo durante el domingo, el lunes, y con mayor intensidad hoy.
Tonight, you don’t have to be a werewolf 🐺 to appreciate the brightest and largest full Moon of the year. Ever wondered why they are called supermoons? Get your howl on here: https://t.co/PXG0KI4ppN pic.twitter.com/p6cseHKmVQ— NASA (@NASA) February 19, 2019