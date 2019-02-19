Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trends:
CESE AL FUEGO BILATERAL
BENEDICTO XVI
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Advertisement

Noticias Caracol  /  Mundo  /  Superluna de nieve podrá observarse esta noche en Colombia

Superluna de nieve podrá observarse esta noche en Colombia

supermoon.jpg
Updated: febrero 19, 2019 09:17 PM

Lleva este nombre por coincidir con las intensas nevadas en el hemisferio norte. El fenómeno se podrá apreciar nuevamente el próximo 21 de marzo.
Fue visible en todo el mundo durante el domingo, el lunes, y con mayor intensidad hoy.

 

Tags

Noticias Caracol

Superluna

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.