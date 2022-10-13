Reportan tiroteo en Carolina del Norte, Estados Unidos: hay al menos 5 personas muertas

El departamento de Policía de Raleigh, ciudad de Carolina del Norte,
The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 13, 2022
Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes.
Publicidad
Los uniformados recomendaron a los residentes de ese sector no salir de sus viviendas.
Roy Cooper, gobernador de Carolina del Norte, manifestó que se están realizando los operativos correspondientes para capturar al criminal y mantener a los ciudadanos a salvo.
I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe. - RC— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 13, 2022
Pese a que es extraoficial, medios de comunicación de ese país hablan de al menos 5 personas muertas y varias más heridas.
Publicidad
Al parecer, entre las víctimas estaría un oficial de Policía retirado.
Publicidad