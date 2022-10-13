Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  Mundo  /  Reportan tiroteo en Carolina del Norte, Estados Unidos: hay al menos 5 personas muertas

Reportan tiroteo en Carolina del Norte, Estados Unidos: hay al menos 5 personas muertas

El tirador se encontraría activo, por lo que autoridades han recomendado a los ciudadanos no salir de sus casas.

Tiroteo en Carolina del Norte
Autoridades recomendaron a los ciudadanos no salir de sus casas -
AFP.
Por: Francesco Zucconi
|

El departamento de Policía de Raleigh, ciudad de Carolina del Norte, Estados Unidos , reportó en la tarde de este jueves, 13 de octubre de 2022, un tiroteo en el área de Neuse River Greenway.

Publicidad


Los uniformados recomendaron a los residentes de ese sector no salir de sus viviendas.

Roy Cooper, gobernador de Carolina del Norte, manifestó que se están realizando los operativos correspondientes para capturar al criminal y mantener a los ciudadanos a salvo.

Pese a que es extraoficial, medios de comunicación de ese país hablan de al menos 5 personas muertas y varias más heridas.

Publicidad

Al parecer, entre las víctimas estaría un oficial de Policía retirado.

