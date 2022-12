Tras asesinato de piloto, Jordania ejecuta a prisioneros que EI exigía liberar

Graffiti depicting Jordan's national flags and Arabic that reads "Jordan is first," outside the burned offices of the local governorate that was set on fire by angry protesters during riots, at the village of A'ai, the home village of the slain Jordanian pilot, Lt. Muath al-Kaseasbeh, at the outskirts of Karak, Jordan, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015. A video released online Tuesday purportedly showed a Jordanian pilot captured by the Islamic State extremist group in Syria being burned to death by his captors following a weeklong drama over a possible prisoner exchange. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)