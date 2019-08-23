Advertisement

Trump le responde a China con incremento de aranceles a productos de ese país

Trump le responde a China con incremento de aranceles a productos de ese país

Trump le responde a China con incremento de aranceles a productos de ese país
By: EFE
|
Updated: agosto 23, 2019 07:38 PM

El presidente de EE. UU. anunció este viernes dos medidas, en respuesta a los impuestos que impuso el gigante asiático a productos estadounidenses.
"A partir del 1 de octubre, los 250.000 MILLONES DE DÓLARES de bienes y productos procedentes de China, que actualmente están gravados con un 25 %, estarán gravados con un 30 %", dijo Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.

Además, el mandatario informó de que los 300.000 millones de dólares restantes de importaciones chinas, que estaban sujetas a partir del 1 de septiembre a aranceles del 10 %, ahora estarán gravadas con un 15 %.

