Trump le responde a China con incremento de aranceles a productos de ese país

El presidente de EE. UU. anunció este viernes dos medidas, en respuesta a los impuestos que impuso el gigante asiático a productos estadounidenses.
"A partir del 1 de octubre, los 250.000 MILLONES DE DÓLARES de bienes y productos procedentes de China, que actualmente están gravados con un 25 %, estarán gravados con un 30 %", dijo Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.
....Sadly, past Administrations have allowed China to get so far ahead of Fair and Balanced Trade that it has become a great burden to the American Taxpayer. As President, I can no longer allow this to happen! In the spirit of achieving Fair Trade, we must Balance this very....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019
...unfair Trading Relationship. China should not have put new Tariffs on 75 BILLION DOLLARS of United States product (politically motivated!). Starting on October 1st, the 250 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25%, will be taxed at 30%...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019
...Additionally, the remaining 300 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, that was being taxed from September 1st at 10%, will now be taxed at 15%. Thank you for your attention to this matter!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019
Además, el mandatario informó de que los 300.000 millones de dólares restantes de importaciones chinas, que estaban sujetas a partir del 1 de septiembre a aranceles del 10 %, ahora estarán gravadas con un 15 %.