Vea imágenes de la primera Convención Internacional de Tatuajes de Hong Kong

Vea imágenes de la primera Convención Internacional de Tatuajes de Hong Kong

AP10ThingsToSee - A woman shows off her tattoos during the first International Hong Kong China Tattoo Convention in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 4, 2013. The tattoo artists from around the world will participate in the convention which runs from Oct. 4-6. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Kin Cheung/AP

A visitor attends the first International Hong Kong China Tattoo Convention in Hong Kong Friday, Oct. 4, 2013. Tattoo artists from around the world will participate in the tattoo convention which runs from October 4 to 6. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Kin Cheung/AP

A woman with tattooed body stands at a design booth during the first International Hong Kong China Tattoo Convention in Hong Kong Friday, Oct. 4, 2013. The tattoo artists from around the world will participate in the convention which runs from October 4 to 6. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Kin Cheung/AP

Samples of Tattoo design are displayed in a booth at the first International Hong Kong China Tattoo Convention in Hong Kong Friday, Oct. 4, 2013. The tattoo artists from around the world will participate in the tattoo convention which is held from October 4 to 6. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Kin Cheung/AP

Booth attendants show their tattoo design to visitors during the first International Hong Kong China Tattoo Convention in Hong Kong Friday, Oct. 4, 2013. The tattoo artists from around the world will participate in the convention which runs from October 4 to 6. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Kin Cheung/AP

Models show their tattoo they had from Taiwan artist Diau-An during the first International Hong Kong China Tattoo Convention in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 4, 2013. Many tattoo artists from around the world are expected to take part in the convention which runs from October 4 to 6. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Kin Cheung/AP

A man is tattooed by an artist during the first International Hong Kong China Tattoo Convention in Hong Kong Friday, Oct. 4, 2013. The tattoo artists from around the world will participate in the convention which runs from October 4 to 6. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Kin Cheung/AP
Updated: octubre 11, 2013 10:45 AM

Se realizó del 4 al 6 de octubre y contó con la participación artistas de la piel de todas partes del mundo.

Noticias Caracol

China

