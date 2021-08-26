KHOST, AFGHANISTAN - JUNE 22: A man searches for his belongings under debris after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake shook Afghanistan at noon and killed at least 29 people, and injured 62 others in the Spera district of Khost province near Paktika province, Afghanistan on June 22, 2022.. The district chief, Sultan Mahmood Ghaznavi, said the quake had destroyed about 500 houses in different parts of the district, adding that they were trying to assist the affected families in Khost. Sardar Shafaq / Anadolu Agency (Photo by Sardar Shafaq / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via AFP)
SARDAR SHAFAQ/Anadolu Agency via AFP