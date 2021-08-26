Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
SUDAMERICANO SUB-20
MARCELO PECCI
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
INFORMES ESPECIALES
WEB STORIES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no
Noticias Caracol  / Afganistán

Afganistán

Principales noticias sobre Afganistán

  • Thumbnail
    Taliban security forces block a road after a suicide blast near Afghanistan's foreign ministry at the Zanbaq Square in Kabul on January 11, 2023. - A suicide bomber detonated a device on January 11 near Afghanistan's foreign ministry in the capital, causing more than 20 causalities, an AFP staff member said. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)
    WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP
    Mundo

    Atentado frente al Ministerio de Exteriores afgano dejó al menos 5 muertos

    El Estado Islámico asumió la responsabilidad del ataque frente al Ministerio de Exteriores de Afganistán.

  • Varias ONG anunciaron que suspenden actividades en Afganistán
    El cese de labores en Afganistán de varias ONG se da después de que los talibanes prohibieran a las mujeres trabajar en estas organizaciones. Temen que las consecuencias sean "devastadoras".
    AHMAD SAHEL ARMAN/AFP
    Mundo

    Varias ONG anunciaron que suspenden actividades en Afganistán

    El cese de labores en Afganistán de varias ONG se da después de que los talibanes prohibieran a las mujeres trabajar en estas organizaciones. Temen que las consecuencias sean "devastadoras".

  • En Afganistán, los talibanes prohíben a las mujeres acceder a la universidad
    Mundo

    En Afganistán, los talibanes prohíben a las mujeres acceder a la universidad

    La prohibición, que llega tres meses después de que miles de mujeres se presentaran a los exámenes de acceso a la educación superior en Afganistán, tendrá una duración indeterminada.

  • Jefe de Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri
    Líder de Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri
    AFP
    Mundo

    Estados Unidos habría dado de baja al máximo líder de Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri

    Pese a que no se ha hecho un anuncio oficial, varios medios norteamericanos han difundido la noticia. Se espera el pronunciamiento del presidente Biden.

  • Thumbnail
    Afghan people look for their belongings amid the ruins of a house damaged by an earthquake in Bermal district, Paktika province, on June 23, 2022. - Desperate rescuers battled against the clock and heavy rain on June 23 to reach cut-off areas in eastern Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake killed at least 1,000 people and left thousands more homeless. (Photo by Ahmad SAHEL ARMAN / AFP) / �The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Ahmad SAHEL ARMAN has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Bermal district] instead of [Bernal district]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.�
    AHMAD SAHEL ARMAN/AFP
    Mundo

    Sobrevivientes de potente terremoto en Afganistán están sin alimento y sin albergues

    La lluvia ha retrasado la llegada de ayudas a sus aldeas devastadas. “Literalmente no hay nada para comer”, dice una víctima. El sismo dejó más de mil muertos y tres mil heridos.

  • Thumbnail
    KHOST, AFGHANISTAN - JUNE 22: A man searches for his belongings under debris after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake shook Afghanistan at noon and killed at least 29 people, and injured 62 others in the Spera district of Khost province near Paktika province, Afghanistan on June 22, 2022.. The district chief, Sultan Mahmood Ghaznavi, said the quake had destroyed about 500 houses in different parts of the district, adding that they were trying to assist the affected families in Khost. Sardar Shafaq / Anadolu Agency (Photo by Sardar Shafaq / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via AFP)
    SARDAR SHAFAQ/Anadolu Agency via AFP
    Mundo

    Ya van 1.030 muertos y 1.500 heridos por terremoto en Afganistán

    Fuertes lluvias y vientos que azotan la zona han interferido con las labores de rescate.

  • Thumbnail
    Mundo

    Potente terremoto en Afganistán: al menos 920 muertos y 600 heridos

    El sismo de magnitud 5,9 se produjo a 10 km de profundidad. Hubo una réplica de 4,5.

  • Thumbnail
    Mundo

    Presentadoras de TV en Afganistán desafiaron orden talibán y aparecieron con el rostro descubierto

    “Temen que, si se cubren la cara, lo siguiente que se les dirá será que dejen de trabajar”, dijo el jefe de noticias de uno de los canales donde las reporteras salieron sin velo.

  • Thumbnail
    Mundo

    Dos explosiones en escuela de Afganistán dejan por lo menos seis jóvenes muertos

    Más de 20 resultaron heridos. Una tercera detonación se produjo en un centro de formación de inglés en la misma zona.

  • Bandera de Colombia
    Efemérides de hoy: gracias a estos acuerdos entre el Gobierno y las FARC se cierra el ciclo de más de 52 años de guerra en Colombia.
    Imagen de referencia Pixabay
    Mundo

    Nuevo ranking de los países más felices del mundo deja a Colombia en la mitad

    Finlandia ocupó la primera posición. Por América Latina, Venezuela es el más cercano a los últimos lugares.

CARGAR MÁS