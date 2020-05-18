Publicidad

  • ¿Cuál es el panorama de los gobiernos de izquierda en América Latina?: Expresidentes lo analizan
    ¿Cuál es el panorama de los gobiernos de izquierda en América Latina?: Expresidentes lo analizan

    En diálogo con Noticias Caracol, algunos de los exmandatarios de la región hablaron de los retos de esta coyuntura que involucra los destinos de millones de latinoamericanos.

  • Violentos disturbios en Santa Cruz de Bolivia tras detención del gobernador Luis Fernando Camacho
    Violentos disturbios en Santa Cruz de Bolivia tras detención del gobernador Luis Fernando Camacho

    Al ser condenado a cuatro meses de prisión preventiva, Luis Fernando Camacho envió un mensaje a sus simpatizantes. Desde primeras horas inició un paro de 24 horas en la capital económica.

  • Mató a un ciclista tras tomar el carro de su jefe sin permiso y desapareció
    "Tarde o temprano lo van a agarrar, esté donde esté", dijo el jefe del hombre que mató a un ciclista en Bolivia
    Mató a un ciclista tras tomar el carro de su jefe sin permiso y desapareció

    El empleador del hombre que mató a un ciclista fue arrestado tras presentarse ante las autoridades. El empresario le pidió al trabajador que se entregue “porque las cosas no se arreglan escapándose”.

  • Tragedia en un río: dos hermanitos murieron ahogados cuando fueron a lavar su ropa al afluente
    Fueron otras personas que estaban lavando ropa quienes se dieron cuenta de que los hermanitos se habían ahogado.
    Tragedia en un río: dos hermanitos murieron ahogados cuando fueron a lavar su ropa al afluente

    Uno de los pequeños cayó al río, por lo que su hermana mayor fue a rescatarlo, pero no pudo salvarlo y ambos fallecieron.

  • Perú llama a consulta a embajadores en Colombia, México, Argentina y Bolivia
    Perú llama a consulta a embajadores en Colombia, México, Argentina y Bolivia

    La canciller peruana, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, considera que el pronunciamiento de estos países sobre Pedro Castillo es “una injerencia en sus asuntos internos”.

    SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 29: Peruvian President Pedro Castillo (pictured) holds a press conference at the La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, on November 29, 2022. Boric received this Tuesday at the palace President of La Moneda to his Peruvian counterpart, Pedro Castillo, who is going through one of the biggest political crises in Peru. Despite the approval of the visit to Chile by the Peruvian parliament, the Congress of that same country had denied Castillo's trip to the Summit of the Pacific Alliance, in Mexico City, for which reason he had to suspend said summit. Lucas Aguayo Araos / Anadolu Agency (Photo by Lucas Aguayo Araos / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via AFP)
    Fuerte respuesta de Perú a comunicado de Colombia y otros tres países sobre Pedro Castillo

    Colombia, México, Argentina y Bolivia consideran que Pedro Castillo es "víctima de un antidemocrático hostigamiento" y pidieron respeto a sus derechos humanos. El nuevo gobierno de Perú se defendió.

  • Dos hermanitas, de 8 y 10 años, deambulaban por la noche en la calle tras ser echadas por su mamá
    "Bajo ninguna circunstancia podría entenderse como un castigo", dijeron autoridades sobre las hermanitas echadas de su casa
    Dos hermanitas, de 8 y 10 años, deambulaban por la noche en la calle tras ser echadas por su mamá

    Pidieron posada en una tienda, donde dieron aviso a las autoridades. La mamá, lejos de mostrarse arrepentida, insultó a los policías que la detuvieron.

  • Curandero usaba perros y gatos para sus rituales: los hallaron famélicos y amarrados con alambres
    Los perros y gatos en poder del curandero tienen "sus cuellitos lacerados porque el cable estaba bien apretado, ellos se mueven, entonces se van ahorcando", comentó uno de los rescatistas de los animales
    Curandero usaba perros y gatos para sus rituales: los hallaron famélicos y amarrados con alambres

    Animalistas solo pudieron rescatar a tres mascotas, pero por lo menos once más se quedaron padeciendo condiciones extremas. El acusado dijo ser un médico naturista.

  • muere bebé en Bello
    Un bebé murió luego de caer a un balde con agua.
    Capturan a hombre por matar a su abuela y quemar vivo a su sobrino de apenas 6 meses

    Una requisa de rutina en la que el sujeto se puso nervioso fue clave para detenerlo tras dos semanas del doloroso hecho.

  • Pareja condenada por descuartizar a un joven pidió permiso para salir de la cárcel y casarse
    Según la Policía de Bolivia, la pareja que pidió permiso para salir de la cárcel y casarse descuartizó a su víctima cuando aún estaba viva
    Pareja condenada por descuartizar a un joven pidió permiso para salir de la cárcel y casarse

    El padre de la víctima cree que lo que los asesinos de su hijo planean es una fuga o concebir un bebé para obtener beneficios.

