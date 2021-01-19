Publicidad

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Principales y últimas noticias de Donald Trump hoy

  Donald Trump pierde otra batalla legal: Congreso de EE. UU. publica su declaración de impuestos
    Mundo

    Donald Trump pierde otra batalla legal: Congreso de EE. UU. publica su declaración de impuestos

    El exmandatario, quien se prepara para otra candidatura a la Casa Blanca en 2024, no había divulgado sus declaraciones de renta. ¿Qué dijo Donald Trump al respecto?

    (FILES) In this file photo taken on January 12, 2021 US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas. - US lawmakers voted December 20, 2022 to make public Donald Trump's tax returns, ending a years-long battle by the former president to keep the filings private as his cloudy financial past continues to stoke controversy. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
    MANDEL NGAN/AFP
    Mundo

    Rol de Donald Trump durante asalto al Capitolio: comité investigador publicó su informe final

    La exayudante de Donald Trump en la Casa Blanca declaró que él sabía que muchos manifestantes llevaban armas. Conozca aquí las demás conclusiones de las indagaciones.

    Mundo

    La comisión que está a cargo de la investigación del asalto al Capitolio, ocurrido en enero de 2021, pidió imputar a Donald Trump por obstruir un procedimiento oficial e incitar a una insurrección.

    Mundo

    Imputar a Donald Trump pide comité del Congreso que investiga asalto al Capitolio

    La comisión, formada por siete demócratas y dos republicanos, recomendó unánimemente al Departamento de Justicia que impute al expresidente Donald Trump por el asalto al Capitolio, ocurrido en 2021.

  • Rapero Kanye West
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on October 11, 2018, Kanye West meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. - The rapper and fashion designer Kanye West has suggested he will run for president and wants Donald Trump to be his running mate. Trump, for his part, brushed aside a recent meeting with West as of no significance. The artist, who goes by the name Ye, posted on November 24, 2022, a swirling symbol on his Twitter account with "Ye" and the number 24, apparently representing 2024, the year of the next US presidential election. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
    SAUL LOEB/AFP
    Entretenimiento

    Kanye West insinuó que se postulará para competir por la Presidencia de Estados Unidos en 2024

    El rapero también reveló que le propuso Donald Trump que fuera su fórmula vicepresidencial, lo cual no le habría gustado mucho al exmandatario.

    Mundo

    Periodista que ha acusado a Donald Trump de violarla hace 30 años lo denuncia ante un tribunal

    La escritora se acogió al periodo especial que se abrió en EE. UU. para buscar justicia por delitos sexuales que han prescrito.

    Mundo

    El magnate dueño la red social puso a los usuarios a decidir si la cuenta del expresidente de Estados Unidos debería ser reactivada.

    Mundo

    Algunos sectores de esta bancada ya se inclinan por candidatos distintos al exmandatario, a quien ven disminuido por los resultados de los últimos comicios presidenciales.

    PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during an Election Night event at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spoke as the nation awaits the results of voting in the midterm elections. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
    JOE RAEDLE/Getty Images via AFP
    Mundo

    El exmandatario es objeto de investigaciones por su papel en el ataque a la sede del Congreso el 6 de enero de 2021 y por su gestión de los archivos de la Casa Blanca, entre otras.

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Early poll numbers are shown on a screen during the Election night party for Democratic Senate Candidate Raphael Warnock (D-GA) at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on November 08, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Sen. Warnock is in a very tight race with Republican challenger Herschel Walker. If neither candidate receives 50 percent plus one vote needed, they will head to a runoff in December. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
    MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/Getty Images via AFP
    Mundo

    Demócratas, a un paso más cerca de mantener el control del Senado de Estados Unidos

    Con solo dos escaños aún en juego en la cámara alta, aumentan las acusaciones de fraude por parte de los republicanos.

