KALAMATA, GREECE - JUNE 15: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - 'GREEK COAST GUARD / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Rescued immigrants of a shipwreck after a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank in international waters of Ionian Sea, sit inside a warehouse in Kalamata, Greece on June 15, 2023. Greece has declared three days of mourning, the interim prime minister's office said on June 14, over a migrant boat sinking in the Ionian Sea feared to have claimed hundreds of lives. The Greek coastguard has so far recovered 79 bodies and rescued over 100, but survivors are claiming that up to 750 people were on board. The death toll from the sinking of a fishing boat crammed with migrants off the coast of southwestern Greece rose to 79, local media reported on Wednesday. Greek Coast Guard/Handout / Anadolu Agency (Photo by Greek Coast Guard/Handout / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via AFP)
