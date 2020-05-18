Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  / Grecia

Grecia

  • Thumbnail
    Mundo

    Tras naufragio en Grecia, dos hermanos tuvieron un emotivo reencuentro: “Gracias a Dios estás vivo”

    Mohamad es uno de los 104 ocupantes que logró sobrevivir al naufragio más trágico de los últimos años en Grecia. Su hermano viajó desde Países Bajos para celebrar la nueva oportunidad que le dio la vida a su ser querido.

  • Thumbnail
    KALAMATA, GREECE - JUNE 15: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - 'GREEK COAST GUARD / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Rescued immigrants of a shipwreck after a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank in international waters of Ionian Sea, sit inside a warehouse in Kalamata, Greece on June 15, 2023. Greece has declared three days of mourning, the interim prime minister's office said on June 14, over a migrant boat sinking in the Ionian Sea feared to have claimed hundreds of lives. The Greek coastguard has so far recovered 79 bodies and rescued over 100, but survivors are claiming that up to 750 people were on board. The death toll from the sinking of a fishing boat crammed with migrants off the coast of southwestern Greece rose to 79, local media reported on Wednesday. Greek Coast Guard/Handout / Anadolu Agency (Photo by Greek Coast Guard/Handout / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via AFP)
    GREEK COAST GUARD/HANDOUT/Anadolu Agency via AFP
    Mundo

    Por naufragio en Grecia, que deja cerca de 80 migrantes muertos, capturan a nueve personas

    Son señalados de tráfico de personas. Según la investigación, el barco del naufragio en Grecia zarpó de Egipto sin pasajeros y tenía como destino Italia.

  • Thumbnail
    This image released by The Hellenic Coastguard on June 14, 2023, shows an aerial view taken from a rescue helicopter, of migrants onboard a fishing vessel in the waters off the Peloponnese coast of Greece on June 13, 2023. At least 79 migrants died after their fishing boat sank off the Peloponnese, Greece's coastguard said, as fears mounted that the death toll could rise much higher. (Photo by HELLENIC COASTGUARD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/HELLENIC COASTGUARD " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
    -/AFP
    Mundo

    Tragedia en Grecia: al menos 79 migrantes murieron tras naufragio

    Mas de 100 personas fueron rescatadas con vida y por lo menos 79 encontradas muertas en una embarcación pesquera al sur de Grecia. Según las autoridades, nadie a bordo tenía puesto el chaleco salvavidas.

  • Turista murió al ser alcanzado por un rayo
    Los CDC calculan que, solo en Estados Unidos, los rayos causan 35 muertes y 300 lesiones cada año.
    pexels
    Mundo

    Mujer grabó la muerte de su novio: fue alcanzado por un rayo mientras estaba cerca de la playa

    Cuando su novia lo filmaba practicando un deporte acuático, el turista británico, de apenas 26 años, se desvaneció en el agua al ser impactado por un rayo.

  • olga burgos danza de atarrayas
    "Danza de atarrayas", la pieza fotográfica de Olga Burgos que se presentará en el bienal de Grecia.
    Olga Burgos
    Colombia

    “Danza de atarrayas”, fotografía de la colombiana Olga Burgos que la llevará a la bienal de Grecia

    La imagen, captada en las playas de Tolú, fue la seleccionada por la FIAP para representar a Colombia. Olga Burgos, autora de la pieza, cuenta cómo pasó de ser odontóloga a una de las fotógrafas de paisaje más abanderadas del país.

  • Duras manifestaciones tras accidente de trenes en Grecia que deja ya 57 muertos
    Mundo

    Duras manifestaciones tras accidente de trenes en Grecia que deja ya 57 muertos

    Cerca de 700 manifestantes se congregaron frente a la sede del operador ferroviario Hellenic Train. "No hicieron nada para mejorar las condiciones de los ferrocarriles griegos", dijeron quienes protestaban tras el fatal accidente de trenes en Grecia.

  • Thumbnail
    Mundo

    Se eleva cifra de muertos por choque de trenes en Grecia: vagones frontales quedaron pulverizados

    "Sentimos la colisión como un gran terremoto", dijo uno de los pasajeros que sobrevivió al violento choque de trenes en Grecia, uno de los cuales transportaba a 350 personas.

  • Thumbnail
    Mundo

    Tragedia en Grecia: accidente de tren deja al menos 26 muertos y 85 heridos

    Se trata del "peor accidente ferroviario que Grecia ha conocido jamás", según medios de ese país. El tren de pasajeros chocó contra un convoy de mercancías.

  • Desmantelan red de trata de mujeres que las llevaba hasta Grecia y las obligaba a prostituirse
    Mundo

    Desmantelan red de trata de mujeres que las llevaba hasta Grecia y las obligaba a prostituirse

    La estructura criminal fue desarticulada en un megaoperativo conjunto entre la Policía de Grecia y de Colombia. Ocho hombre fueron capturados y 16 mujeres fueron liberadas.

  • Exrey Constantino de Grecia fue sepultado en su tierra y con toda su familia presente
    Mundo

    Exrey Constantino de Grecia fue sepultado en su tierra y con toda su familia presente

    Al entierro del hermano de la reina Sofía de España y último soberano heleno asistieron todas las casas reales de Europa. Gobierno permitió que el pueblo se despidiera de Constantino de Grecia.

