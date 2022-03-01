Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  / Guerra Ucrania

Guerra Ucrania

Últimas noticias de la guerra iniciada en Ucrania por parte de Rusia.

  • Vladimir Putin ordena cese al fuego en Ucrania el 6 y 7 de enero
    El Kremlin llamó a los ucranianos a declarar un cese al fuego que les dé la oportunidad de asistir a los servicios religiosos en la víspera de Navidad -
    DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP
    Mundo

    Vladimir Putin ordena cese al fuego en Ucrania el 6 y 7 de enero

    El presidente ruso dispuso un cese al fuego en Ucrania para la celebración de la Navidad ortodoxa, tras petición del patriarca Kirill. Kiev consideró que se trata de una “trampa cínica”.

  • Putin dice estar dispuesto a dialogar si Ucrania acepta "las nuevas realidades territoriales"
    Vladimir Putin dijo que "Rusia estaba abierta a un diálogo serio, a condición de que las autoridades de Ucrania se atuvieran a las exigencias bien conocidas" -
    MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP
    Mundo

    Vladimir Putin dice estar dispuesto a dialogar si Ucrania acepta "nuevas realidades territoriales"

    Las tropas de Rusia han ocupado amplias extensiones de terreno en el este y en el sur de Ucrania desde la invasión, que inició hace casi un año, el 24 febrero de 2022.

  • Bajmut, oriente de Ucrania, es una ciudad fantasma: no hay escuelas, calles o gente
    Mundo

    Bajmut, oriente de Ucrania, es una ciudad fantasma: no hay escuelas, calles o gente

    La ONU ha informado que, tras meses 11 de la invasión rusa, más de 6.900 civiles han muerto en Ucrania. Algunas ciudades parecen desiertas tras meses de bombardeos.

  • Ucrania reconoce haber bombardeado a tropas rusas en Makiivka
    A photograph shows destroyed houses in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, on January 2, 2023. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)
    SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP
    Mundo

    Ucrania reconoce haber bombardeado a tropas rusas en Makiivka

    Más de 60 soldados rusos murieron en el ataque en el que, según el Kremlin, Ucrania utilizó sistemas de cohetes Himars suministrados por Estados Unidos.

  • Rusia ataca Ucrania horas antes de la celebración de Año Nuevo
    Rusia ataca Ucrania horas antes de la celebración de Año Nuevo
    SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP
    Mundo

    Rusia bombardeó Ucrania horas antes de la celebración de Año Nuevo

    Momentos previos al ataque, en su discurso de fin de año, el presidente Zelenski dijo que su país seguirá peleando contra Rusia "para hacer realidad esta palabra: la victoria".

  • Thumbnail
    (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on December 30, 2022 shows China's President Xi Jinping (L) standing with other new members of the Communist Party of China's Politburo Standing Committee as they meet the media in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23, 2022; and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) delivering a speech as he attends the first Congress of the Russian Movement of Children and Youth at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall via a video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow on December 18, 2022. - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 30, 2022 he wanted to strengthen military cooperation with China during a videoconference meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, praising Moscow and Beijing's resilience in the face of Western "pressure". (Photo by Noel CELIS and Mikhail Metzel / various sources / AFP)
    NOEL CELIS MIKHAIL METZEL/AFP
    Mundo

    Putin pide a Xi Jinping "reforzar la cooperación entre las fuerzas armadas de Rusia y China"

    Según el presidente Vladimir Putin, "en un contexto de presiones y provocaciones sin precedentes por parte de Occidente, defendemos nuestras posiciones de principio".

  • Thumbnail
    Mundo

    Ataques masivos de Rusia contra Ucrania: hay un muerto y varios heridos

    Ucrania denunció que los misiles están dirigidos a varias regiones y buscan destruir la infraestructura energética del país.

  • Thumbnail
    Mundo

    Volodímir Zelenski recibió apoyo de Joe Biden tras reunión en la Casa Blanca: "Nunca estarás solo"

    El presidente ucraniano obtuvo un nuevo respaldo de Estados Unidos, que incluye un sistema de defensa antimisiles. Volodímir Zelenski también dio un discurso ante el Congreso del país norteamericano.

  • Reunión de Volodímir Zelenski y Joe Biden en la Casa Blanca
    Volodímir Zelenski arribó a la sede de gobierno de Estados Unidos a través del jardín sur -
    AFP.
    Mundo

    Volodímir Zelenski, presidente de Ucrania, ya se encuentra en la Casa Blanca con Joe Biden

    Volodímir Zelenski arribó a la sede de gobierno de Estados Unidos a través del jardín sur. Allí lo esperaba el mandatario norteamericano acompañado de Jill Biden, la primera dama.

  • Thumbnail
    Mundo

    Papa Francisco llora al hablar de la guerra en Ucrania

    No pudo evitar las lágrimas, el dolor fue evidente. “Debo presentarte la súplica de esta tierra martirizada”, dijo el papa Francisco, conmovido, durante un homenaje a la Virgen María.

  • Thumbnail
    Mundo

    Presidente ucraniano Volodímir Zelenski, personaje del año para la revista Time

    Su éxito "como líder en tiempos de guerra se ha basado en el hecho de que el coraje es contagioso", resaltó la publicación.

  • No cesan los ataques: nueva salva de misiles rusos contra Ucrania deja 4 muertos
    Mundo

    No cesan los ataques: nueva salva de misiles rusos contra Ucrania deja 4 muertos

    Los bombardeos tienen lugar el mismo día de la entrada en vigor de un mecanismo para limitar el precio del petróleo ruso decidido por los países occidentales.

